Nigeria captain hid dad's abduction, played World Cup match - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Nigeria captain hid dad's abduction, played World Cup match

(AP Photo/Ricardo Mazalan, File). FILE - In this file photo from June 26, 2018, Nigeria captain John Obi Mikel controls the ball during the Group D match between Argentina and Nigeria, at the World Cup in St. Petersburg, Russia, Tuesday, (AP Photo/Ricardo Mazalan, File). FILE - In this file photo from June 26, 2018, Nigeria captain John Obi Mikel controls the ball during the Group D match between Argentina and Nigeria, at the World Cup in St. Petersburg, Russia, Tuesday,
(AP Photo/Darko Vojinovic, File). FILE - In this June 22, 2018 file photo, Nigeria captain John Obi Mikel waves to his team's supporters after their 2-0 win in Group D over Iceland at the World Cup in Volgograd, Russia. (AP Photo/Darko Vojinovic, File). FILE - In this June 22, 2018 file photo, Nigeria captain John Obi Mikel waves to his team's supporters after their 2-0 win in Group D over Iceland at the World Cup in Volgograd, Russia.

By GERALD IMRAY
AP Sports Writer

NIZHNY NOVGOROD, Russia (AP) - Nigeria captain John Obi Mikel says he was told four hours before his country's crucial World Cup game against Argentina that his father had been kidnapped back home and would be shot if the player reported it to authorities.

Mikel said in a statement on Tuesday from his management company that he hid the news from his teammates and coaches in Russia and "had to shut it out of my head and go and represent my country first."

Nigeria lost last week's game in St. Petersburg 2-1 after a late Argentina goal and was eliminated from the World Cup.

Mikel's father, Michael Mikel, was freed by Nigerian police in the southeastern state of Enugu on Monday.

John Obi Mikel says he learned of his dad's kidnapping through a telephone call just before the Argentina game, but didn't tell anyone because he didn't want it to be a distraction for the team.

It's the second time his father has been kidnapped in Nigeria.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • Entertainment newsMore>>

  • US World Cup ratings down 42 percent without American team

    US World Cup ratings down 42 percent without American team

    Tuesday, July 3 2018 10:44 AM EDT2018-07-03 14:44:08 GMT
    Tuesday, July 3 2018 10:44 AM EDT2018-07-03 14:44:27 GMT
    The lack of a U.S. team caused a 42 percent viewership drop of group-stage World Cup telecasts, from 3.54 million on ESPN, ESPN2 and Fox four years ago in Brazil to 2.07 million on Fox and FS1 this year.More >>
    The lack of a U.S. team caused a 42 percent viewership drop of group-stage World Cup telecasts, from 3.54 million on ESPN, ESPN2 and Fox four years ago in Brazil to 2.07 million on Fox and FS1 this year.More >>

  • Investigative reporter Brian Ross leaving ABC News

    Investigative reporter Brian Ross leaving ABC News

    Monday, July 2 2018 4:57 PM EDT2018-07-02 20:57:42 GMT
    Tuesday, July 3 2018 10:44 AM EDT2018-07-03 14:44:25 GMT
    ABC News investigative reporter Brian Ross is leaving ABC News, seven months after he was suspended for an incorrect report on the Trump administration.More >>
    ABC News investigative reporter Brian Ross is leaving ABC News, seven months after he was suspended for an incorrect report on the Trump administration.More >>

  • Bono warns that existence of UN, EU and NATO are threatened

    Bono warns that existence of UN, EU and NATO are threatened

    Monday, July 2 2018 11:48 PM EDT2018-07-03 03:48:21 GMT
    Tuesday, July 3 2018 10:44 AM EDT2018-07-03 14:44:24 GMT
    (AP Photo/Michel Euler, File). FILE - In this Monday, July 24, 2017, file photo, founder of the non-governmental organization ONE, U2 singer Bono speaks to the media after a meeting at the Elysee Palace, in Paris. Irish rock star Bono warned Monday, Ju...(AP Photo/Michel Euler, File). FILE - In this Monday, July 24, 2017, file photo, founder of the non-governmental organization ONE, U2 singer Bono speaks to the media after a meeting at the Elysee Palace, in Paris. Irish rock star Bono warned Monday, Ju...
    Irish rock star Bono warned Monday that the United Nations and other international institutions including the European Union and NATO are under threat _ and nations must work together to ensure their continued...More >>
    Irish rock star Bono warned Monday that the United Nations and other international institutions including the European Union and NATO are under threat _ and nations must work together to ensure their continued existence.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly