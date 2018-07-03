Woman who scammed scammer charged with theft - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Woman who scammed scammer charged with theft

WOLFEBORO, N.H. (AP) - Police say a New Hampshire woman who answered a scammer's ad to pick up and ship an illegally purchased computer has been charged with stealing the laptop and shipping magazines instead.

Wolfeboro police in March were contacted by a business owner who said a hacker used their account to buy a computer.

WMUR-TV reports police said 51-year-old Jennifer Wozmak answered an online "job" to ship the computer overseas. But they said she didn't send the laptop, just magazines. She sold the computer to someone else.

She's been charged with theft. Wolfeboro Police Chief Dean Rondeau says she had no affiliation with the original scammer, other than the advertisement.

It wasn't immediately known if Wozmak had an attorney, and a possible number rang unanswered.

___

Information from: WMUR-TV, http://wmur.com

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • Entertainment newsMore>>

  • Trump's ex-lawyer fires what could be a warning shot

    Trump's ex-lawyer fires what could be a warning shot

    Monday, July 2 2018 12:15 AM EDT2018-07-02 04:15:47 GMT
    Tuesday, July 3 2018 11:56 AM EDT2018-07-03 15:56:22 GMT
    President Donald Trump's longtime personal lawyer Michael Cohen, who is under investigation by federal prosecutors in New York, says he sat down for an interview with ABC News and his 'silence is broken.' (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)President Donald Trump's longtime personal lawyer Michael Cohen, who is under investigation by federal prosecutors in New York, says he sat down for an interview with ABC News and his 'silence is broken.' (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)

    President Donald Trump's longtime personal lawyer, who is under investigation by federal prosecutors in New York, says he sat down for an interview with ABC News and his "silence is broken.".

    More >>

    President Donald Trump's longtime personal lawyer, who is under investigation by federal prosecutors in New York, says he sat down for an interview with ABC News and his "silence is broken.".

    More >>

  • New app offers interactive experiences for Disney guests

    New app offers interactive experiences for Disney guests

    Friday, June 29 2018 8:38 AM EDT2018-06-29 12:38:03 GMT
    Tuesday, July 3 2018 11:39 AM EDT2018-07-03 15:39:14 GMT
    With the opening of Toy Story Land at Hollywood Studies, Walt Disney World is also offering guests a new level of entertainment with a new mobile app called Play Disney Parks.More >>
    With the opening of Toy Story Land at Hollywood Studies, Walt Disney World is also offering guests a new level of entertainment with a new mobile app called Play Disney Parks.More >>

  • Chanel recreates Paris for couture show celebrating the city

    Chanel recreates Paris for couture show celebrating the city

    Tuesday, July 3 2018 11:14 AM EDT2018-07-03 15:14:25 GMT
    Tuesday, July 3 2018 11:37 AM EDT2018-07-03 15:37:34 GMT
    (AP Photo/Francois Mori). Models wear creations for the Chanel Haute Couture Fall-Winter 2018/2019 fashion collection presented Tuesday, July 3, 2018 in Paris.(AP Photo/Francois Mori). Models wear creations for the Chanel Haute Couture Fall-Winter 2018/2019 fashion collection presented Tuesday, July 3, 2018 in Paris.
    Paris _ the City of Light, lovelocks and the Seine River_ was the gift to celebrity guests in Chanel's sublime couture collection that demonstrated that designer Karl Lagerfeld, 84, is still at the top of his game.More >>
    Paris _ the City of Light, lovelocks and the Seine River_ was the gift to celebrity guests in Chanel's sublime couture collection that demonstrated that designer Karl Lagerfeld, 84, is still at the top of his game.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly