When will the hot/humid pattern take a break in Richmond?

We need a decent cold front to break up the hot, humid pattern and it's increasingly looking like there's one we can bank on. Here's the European Computer model for early Saturday morning (we drew on the cold front).

The European brings a good rain chance Friday night and Saturday morning EARLY. This bodes well if you have weekend plans. By 2pm, the front will be offshore and we'll be dry.

On this schedule the bulk of the weekend looks great!

The American (GFS) Model agrees. Here's the Friday EVENING rain forecast. There's a good chance of Friday evening showers and maybe storms.

And here's Saturday EVENING-- NOTHING!

And not only do both medium-range models agree on getting rain out of Central Virginia Saturday morning. The humidity is likely to drop, too. The dew point temperatures on Sunday are QUITE LOW for this time of year.

The dew point temperature forecast in the 50s is WAY drier than average. If this works out, the weekend could be quite pleasant in Central Virginia.

We'll give you First Alert if something changes.