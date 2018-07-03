Greenpeace drone, toy plane crash into French nuclear plant - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Greenpeace drone, toy plane crash into French nuclear plant

(Nicolas Chauveau/Greenpeace via AP). In this photo released by Greenpeace, a drone resembling the character of Superman flies over the nuclear power plant of Le Bugey, central, France, Tuesday, July 3, 2018. The environmental activist group says the d... (Nicolas Chauveau/Greenpeace via AP). In this photo released by Greenpeace, a drone resembling the character of Superman flies over the nuclear power plant of Le Bugey, central, France, Tuesday, July 3, 2018. The environmental activist group says the d...
(Nicolas Chauveau/Greenpeace via AP). In this photo released by Greenpeace, a drone resembling the character Superman crashes into a wall of the nuclear power plant of Le Bugey, central, France, Tuesday, July 3, 2018. The environmental activist group s... (Nicolas Chauveau/Greenpeace via AP). In this photo released by Greenpeace, a drone resembling the character Superman crashes into a wall of the nuclear power plant of Le Bugey, central, France, Tuesday, July 3, 2018. The environmental activist group s...

PARIS (AP) - Greenpeace activists say they have crashed two remote-controlled aircraft - a drone and a tiny radio-controlled plane - into a French nuclear plant to highlight the lack of security around the facility.

The drone, which was decorated like a miniature Superman, slammed into the tower in Bugey, 30 kilometers (20 miles) from the eastern city of Lyon, according to a Greenpeace video Tuesday.

A short time later, the group released a video showing a small remote-controlled plane heading to a crash at the same wall.

The environmental group says the aircraft were harmless but showed the lax nuclear security in France, which uses atomic power for about 75 percent of its energy needs.

Last week 19 Greenpeace activists were handed suspended sentences for breaking into another nuclear plant in November 2017.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

