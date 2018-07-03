Outer Banks visitors advised not to feed wild horses

Because the wild horses have only eaten native grasses, any food outside of that can cause them harm.More >>
Because the wild horses have only eaten native grasses, any food outside of that can cause them harm.More >>
Here’s a quick look at your morning news.More >>
Here’s a quick look at your morning news.More >>
The condition of the victims has not been released. Police have not said if there have been any arrests or charges.More >>
The condition of the victims has not been released. Police have not said if there have been any arrests or charges.More >>
Rescue divers are advancing in the main passageway inside the flooded cave in Thailand where 12 boys and their soccer coach have been missing more than a week.More >>
Rescue divers are advancing in the main passageway inside the flooded cave in Thailand where 12 boys and their soccer coach have been missing more than a week.More >>
Police think she may be with a man named Charlie who does not live far from her home.More >>
Police think she may be with a man named Charlie who does not live far from her home.More >>
When a gas station employee faced a medical emergency, she was treated with less than understanding by her boss, according to text messages she posted on Facebook.More >>
When a gas station employee faced a medical emergency, she was treated with less than understanding by her boss, according to text messages she posted on Facebook.More >>
While efforts to pump out the floodwaters continue, a top Thai official said it's clear some area cannot be drained and in order to get out the boys may need to use diving gear.More >>
While efforts to pump out the floodwaters continue, a top Thai official said it's clear some area cannot be drained and in order to get out the boys may need to use diving gear.More >>
A for a Florida teenager was enjoying a day on the water when an unexpected deadly visitor approached.More >>
A for a Florida teenager was enjoying a day on the water when an unexpected deadly visitor approached.More >>
A nurse asked the baby’s father if he wanted to breastfeed her, using a supplemental nursing system the nurse created from a fake nipple and feeding tube.More >>
A nurse asked the baby’s father if he wanted to breastfeed her, using a supplemental nursing system the nurse created from a fake nipple and feeding tube.More >>
The mother’s car was struck by lightning near the top of the windshield, and she was taken to the hospital to be checked out for tingling in her arm.More >>
The mother’s car was struck by lightning near the top of the windshield, and she was taken to the hospital to be checked out for tingling in her arm.More >>
Medic said they initially responded to five separate 911 calls within an hour at the same complex for general illness complaints Sunday evening.More >>
Medic said they initially responded to five separate 911 calls within an hour at the same complex for general illness complaints Sunday evening.More >>
A California bear had an enjoyable Friday, complete with an adult beverage, a dip in the hot tub and a nap.More >>
A California bear had an enjoyable Friday, complete with an adult beverage, a dip in the hot tub and a nap.More >>
A Sharp County man facing more than 100 charges, including rape, admitted to an investigator that he "made some bad choices" including sleeping with an underage girl nearly every day for two years.More >>
A Sharp County man facing more than 100 charges, including rape, admitted to an investigator that he "made some bad choices" including sleeping with an underage girl nearly every day for two years.More >>
Photos of a Kentucky woman posing with the dead body of a rare giraffe she shot and killed are sparking outrage.More >>
Photos of a Kentucky woman posing with the dead body of a rare giraffe she shot and killed are sparking outrage.More >>
The Lee County Sheriff’s Office assisted by the Dothan Police Department arrested an Auburn man Monday on sex crimes involving a minor and drug-related charges.More >>
The Lee County Sheriff’s Office assisted by the Dothan Police Department arrested an Auburn man Monday on sex crimes involving a minor and drug-related charges.More >>