The Latest: Alex Ovechkin bringing Stanley Cup to World Cup - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

The Latest: Alex Ovechkin bringing Stanley Cup to World Cup

(AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin). FILE - In this Tuesday, June 12, 2018 file photo Washington Capitals Alex Ovechkin, from Russia, holds up the Stanley Cup trophy during the NHL hockey team's Stanley Cup victory celebration, at the National Mall in Washingt... (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin). FILE - In this Tuesday, June 12, 2018 file photo Washington Capitals Alex Ovechkin, from Russia, holds up the Stanley Cup trophy during the NHL hockey team's Stanley Cup victory celebration, at the National Mall in Washingt...
(AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko). Poland head coach Adam Nawalka listens to the national anthem prior to the group H match between Japan and Poland at the 2018 soccer World Cup at the Volgograd Arena in Volgograd, Russia, Thursday, June 28, 2018. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko). Poland head coach Adam Nawalka listens to the national anthem prior to the group H match between Japan and Poland at the 2018 soccer World Cup at the Volgograd Arena in Volgograd, Russia, Thursday, June 28, 2018.
(AP Photo/Andrew Medichini). Poland head coach Adam Nawalka applauds his players during the group H match between Japan and Poland at the 2018 soccer World Cup at the Volgograd Arena in Volgograd, Russia, Thursday, June 28, 2018. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini). Poland head coach Adam Nawalka applauds his players during the group H match between Japan and Poland at the 2018 soccer World Cup at the Volgograd Arena in Volgograd, Russia, Thursday, June 28, 2018.

MOSCOW (AP) - The Latest on the World Cup (all times local):

2:35 p.m.

Alex Ovechkin is bringing the Stanley Cup to the World Cup.

Fresh off winning the NHL title, the Washington Capitals forward is taking the trophy to Moscow on Saturday, where it will be exhibited at a "fan fest" public viewing site ahead of Russia's quarterfinal game against Croatia.

Ovechkin says on Instagram, "Dear friends, I'll be happy to see everyone who wants to take a photo with the Stanley Cup."

Ovechkin was in Moscow on Sunday to see his native Russia beat Spain on penalties in the round of 16 following a 1-1 draw after extra time.

___

1:40 p.m.

The head of the Polish Football Federation says national coach Adam Nawalka will not have his contract extended after Poland failed to advance from the group phase at the World Cup.

Zbigniew Boniek said Tuesday that Nawalka will stay in the job only until July 30.

In Group H games in Russia, Poland lost to Senegal 2-1, and to Colombia 3-0. Poland beat only Japan 1-0.

Nawalka said he felt responsible for the team failing to meet expectations at the World Cup, and did not do a very good job choosing the players.

He has coached Poland since November 2013.

___

More AP World Cup coverage: https://apnews.com/tag/WorldCup

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • 2018 FIFA World CupWorld Cup & soccer newsMore>>

  • World Cup quarterfinals exclusive to Europe, South America

    World Cup quarterfinals exclusive to Europe, South America

    Monday, July 2 2018 5:51 PM EDT2018-07-02 21:51:16 GMT
    Tuesday, July 3 2018 9:17 AM EDT2018-07-03 13:17:52 GMT
    (AP Photo/Petr David Josek). A Japan supporters cries after losing the round of 16 match between Belgium and Japan at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Rostov Arena, in Rostov-on-Don, Russia, Monday, July 2, 2018.(AP Photo/Petr David Josek). A Japan supporters cries after losing the round of 16 match between Belgium and Japan at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Rostov Arena, in Rostov-on-Don, Russia, Monday, July 2, 2018.
    The quarterfinals are all-European and South American for the first time since 2006.More >>
    The quarterfinals are all-European and South American for the first time since 2006.More >>

  • The Latest: Alex Ovechkin bringing Stanley Cup to World Cup

    The Latest: Alex Ovechkin bringing Stanley Cup to World Cup

    Tuesday, July 3 2018 7:49 AM EDT2018-07-03 11:49:03 GMT
    Tuesday, July 3 2018 9:17 AM EDT2018-07-03 13:17:40 GMT
    (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin). FILE - In this Tuesday, June 12, 2018 file photo Washington Capitals Alex Ovechkin, from Russia, holds up the Stanley Cup trophy during the NHL hockey team's Stanley Cup victory celebration, at the National Mall in Washingt...(AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin). FILE - In this Tuesday, June 12, 2018 file photo Washington Capitals Alex Ovechkin, from Russia, holds up the Stanley Cup trophy during the NHL hockey team's Stanley Cup victory celebration, at the National Mall in Washingt...
    Alex Ovechkin is bringing the Stanley Cup to the World Cup.More >>
    Alex Ovechkin is bringing the Stanley Cup to the World Cup.More >>

  • World Cup headed goal like never before sparks Belgium win

    World Cup headed goal like never before sparks Belgium win

    Monday, July 2 2018 4:54 PM EDT2018-07-02 20:54:17 GMT
    Tuesday, July 3 2018 6:30 AM EDT2018-07-03 10:30:08 GMT
    (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell). Belgium's Jan Vertonghen, second left, heads the ball to score during the round of 16 match between Belgium and Japan at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Rostov Arena, in Rostov-on-Don, Russia, Monday, July 2, 2018.(AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell). Belgium's Jan Vertonghen, second left, heads the ball to score during the round of 16 match between Belgium and Japan at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Rostov Arena, in Rostov-on-Don, Russia, Monday, July 2, 2018.
    One of the most amazing headed goals in World Cup history turned Belgium's night around.More >>
    One of the most amazing headed goals in World Cup history turned Belgium's night around.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly