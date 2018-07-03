The Latest: Alex Ovechkin bringing Stanley Cup to World Cup - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

The Latest: Alex Ovechkin bringing Stanley Cup to World Cup

MOSCOW (AP) - The Latest on the World Cup (all times local):

2:35 p.m.

Alex Ovechkin is bringing the Stanley Cup to the World Cup.

Fresh off winning the NHL title, the Washington Capitals forward is taking the trophy to Moscow on Saturday, where it will be exhibited at a "fan fest" public viewing site ahead of Russia's quarterfinal game against Croatia.

Ovechkin says on Instagram, "Dear friends, I'll be happy to see everyone who wants to take a photo with the Stanley Cup."

Ovechkin was in Moscow on Sunday to see his native Russia beat Spain on penalties in the round of 16 following a 1-1 draw after extra time.

___

1:40 p.m.

The head of the Polish Football Federation says national coach Adam Nawalka will not have his contract extended after Poland failed to advance from the group phase at the World Cup.

Zbigniew Boniek said Tuesday that Nawalka will stay in the job only until July 30.

In Group H games in Russia, Poland lost to Senegal 2-1, and to Colombia 3-0. Poland beat only Japan 1-0.

Nawalka said he felt responsible for the team failing to meet expectations at the World Cup, and did not do a very good job choosing the players.

He has coached Poland since November 2013.

___

More AP World Cup coverage: https://apnews.com/tag/WorldCup

