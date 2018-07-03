China central banker says currency slide under observation - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

China central banker says currency slide under observation

(AP Photo/Ng Han Guan). A worker climbs onto of a delivery truck loaded with mattresses in Beijing, China, Tuesday, July 3, 2018. China's manufacturing activity slowed in June, adding to concerns that the economy is cooling due to tighter government co... (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan). A worker climbs onto of a delivery truck loaded with mattresses in Beijing, China, Tuesday, July 3, 2018. China's manufacturing activity slowed in June, adding to concerns that the economy is cooling due to tighter government co...

BEIJING (AP) - The head of China's central bank says he's closely watching the recent slide in the value of the yuan against the U.S. dollar, but the country's economic fundamentals remain strong.

Yi Gang was quoted as saying Tuesday that the yuan's depreciation reflects the strengthening of the dollar and "the effect of external uncertainties."

The yuan's 3 percent decline against the dollar over the past two weeks is largely seen as reflecting fears over a possible trade war between the world's two biggest economies. Punishing U.S. tariffs on some Chinese imports are due to take effect Friday, with China planning tariffs on an equal amount of U.S. exports.

Despite that, Yi said financial risks were under control and the China's international balance of payments and currency flows were stable.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • Entertainment newsMore>>

  • Bono warns that existence of UN, EU and NATO are threatened

    Bono warns that existence of UN, EU and NATO are threatened

    Monday, July 2 2018 11:48 PM EDT2018-07-03 03:48:21 GMT
    Tuesday, July 3 2018 7:39 AM EDT2018-07-03 11:39:30 GMT
    (AP Photo/Michel Euler, File). FILE - In this Monday, July 24, 2017, file photo, founder of the non-governmental organization ONE, U2 singer Bono speaks to the media after a meeting at the Elysee Palace, in Paris. Irish rock star Bono warned Monday, Ju...(AP Photo/Michel Euler, File). FILE - In this Monday, July 24, 2017, file photo, founder of the non-governmental organization ONE, U2 singer Bono speaks to the media after a meeting at the Elysee Palace, in Paris. Irish rock star Bono warned Monday, Ju...
    Irish rock star Bono warned Monday that the United Nations and other international institutions including the European Union and NATO are under threat _ and nations must work together to ensure their continued...More >>
    Irish rock star Bono warned Monday that the United Nations and other international institutions including the European Union and NATO are under threat _ and nations must work together to ensure their continued existence.More >>

  • Investigative reporter Brian Ross leaving ABC News

    Investigative reporter Brian Ross leaving ABC News

    Monday, July 2 2018 4:57 PM EDT2018-07-02 20:57:42 GMT
    Tuesday, July 3 2018 7:34 AM EDT2018-07-03 11:34:27 GMT
    ABC News investigative reporter Brian Ross is leaving ABC News, seven months after he was suspended for an incorrect report on the Trump administration.More >>
    ABC News investigative reporter Brian Ross is leaving ABC News, seven months after he was suspended for an incorrect report on the Trump administration.More >>

  • Dior celebrates the atelier, draws celebs to Paris couture

    Dior celebrates the atelier, draws celebs to Paris couture

    Monday, July 2 2018 12:09 PM EDT2018-07-02 16:09:01 GMT
    Tuesday, July 3 2018 7:34 AM EDT2018-07-03 11:34:24 GMT
    (AP Photo/Francois Mori). Models wears creations for Dior Haute Couture Fall-Winter 2018/2019 fashion collection presented Monday, July 2, 2018 in Paris.(AP Photo/Francois Mori). Models wears creations for Dior Haute Couture Fall-Winter 2018/2019 fashion collection presented Monday, July 2, 2018 in Paris.
    Guests including Katie Holmes and Kate Bosworth were taken deep inside the inner workings of Christian Dior for the French brand's nostalgic couture display that celebrated the artistry of the atelier.More >>
    Guests including Katie Holmes and Kate Bosworth were taken deep inside the inner workings of Christian Dior for the French brand's nostalgic couture display that celebrated the artistry of the atelier.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly