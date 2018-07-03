NBC12 Wake-up Roundup - July 3 - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

NBC12 Wake-up Roundup - July 3

By Brian Tynes, Digital Content Producer
(WWBT) -

Here’s a quick look at your morning news:

What’s Going On?

  • The Jefferson Davis statue on Monument Avenue has an uncertain future after a recommendation to the city says to take it down.
  • Police are looking for a suspected arsonist after saying he fire bombed homes in Colonial Heights
  • After some flags were taken from a Mechanicsville veteran’s patriotic display, people are bringing him more flags than he had to begin with.

A Thing to Know:

How’s the Weather?

What Day is It?

Say What?

Did You See the Game?

Adoptable Animal(s)

Echo looks ready to work. Or play. Probably play.

Final Thought:

"A man deserves a second chance, but keep an eye on him." – John Wayne

