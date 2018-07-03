Past champs Sharapova, Kvitova beaten at Wimbledon of upsets - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Past champs Sharapova, Kvitova beaten at Wimbledon of upsets

(AP Photo/Ben Curtis). Defending women's singles champion Garbine Muguruza of Spain waits to practice ahead of the start of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London Saturday, June 30, 2018. The Wimbledon Championships start upcoming Monday July 2. (AP Photo/Ben Curtis). Defending women's singles champion Garbine Muguruza of Spain waits to practice ahead of the start of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London Saturday, June 30, 2018. The Wimbledon Championships start upcoming Monday July 2.

By HOWARD FENDRICH
AP Tennis Writer

LONDON (AP) - These are not the sorts of matches Maria Sharapova is supposed to lose, letting lead after lead slip away Tuesday against a qualifier ranked 132nd - and in the first round of Wimbledon, no less.

Then again, at this edition of The Championships, as they prefer to call the event around here, the initial 48 hours have provided more surprising exits than anyone's accustomed to: A total of seven top-10 men's and women's seeds departed in the opening round, more than in any previous year in the professional era's half-century.

That includes two-time champion and No. 8 seed Petra Kvitova, who was sent home by Aliaksandra Sasnovich of Belarus 6-4, 4-6, 6-0 a few hours before 2004 titlist Sharapova folded against Vitalia Diatchenko in a 6-7 (3), 7-6 (3), 6-4 loss she seemingly controlled time and again before dropping the last three games.

"Sometimes," Sharapova said, "you put yourself in a better or winning position, and you don't finish."

A 15-month doping ban kept her out of the grass-court Grand Slam tournament in 2016, and an injury sidelined her a year ago. It looked as if it would be a pleasant, straightforward return when she went ahead by a set and a break at 5-2.

Sharapova then served for the match at 5-3, but faltered. After being pushed to a third set, Sharapova went up a break at 2-1. That edge disappeared right away. She went up another break at 4-3. That advantage, too, was given right back. Sharapova's collapse eventually ended, perhaps fittingly, with her 11th double-fault.

How unlikely was this result?

Since losing the first two Grand Slam matches of her career as a teenager, Sharapova was 49-1 in openers at majors, 13-0 at Wimbledon.

She's a former No. 1, now seeded 24th, who owns five Grand Slam titles.

And Diatchenko?

Repeatedly sidetracked by injuries of one sort or another - "I think I will write a book after I finish playing," Diatchenko joked about her health history - the 27-year-old Russian came into the day 0-2 at Wimbledon and 8-25 overall in main-draw matches at all tour-level events.

"Everybody," Diatchenko said, "expects me to lose the match."

___

Follow Howard Fendrich on Twitter at http://twitter.com/HowardFendrich

___

More AP tennis coverage: https://www.apnews.com/tag/apf-Tennis

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • Entertainment newsMore>>

  • Chanel recreates Paris for couture show celebrating the city

    Chanel recreates Paris for couture show celebrating the city

    Tuesday, July 3 2018 11:14 AM EDT2018-07-03 15:14:25 GMT
    Tuesday, July 3 2018 6:37 PM EDT2018-07-03 22:37:19 GMT
    (AP Photo/Francois Mori). Models wear creations for the Chanel Haute Couture Fall-Winter 2018/2019 fashion collection presented Tuesday, July 3, 2018 in Paris.(AP Photo/Francois Mori). Models wear creations for the Chanel Haute Couture Fall-Winter 2018/2019 fashion collection presented Tuesday, July 3, 2018 in Paris.
    Paris _ the City of Light, lovelocks and the Seine River_ was the gift to celebrity guests in Chanel's sublime couture collection that demonstrated that designer Karl Lagerfeld, 84, is still at the top of his game.More >>
    Paris _ the City of Light, lovelocks and the Seine River_ was the gift to celebrity guests in Chanel's sublime couture collection that demonstrated that designer Karl Lagerfeld, 84, is still at the top of his game.More >>

  • NBC's 'America's Got Talent' dominates television's week

    NBC's 'America's Got Talent' dominates television's week

    Tuesday, July 3 2018 3:15 PM EDT2018-07-03 19:15:51 GMT
    Tuesday, July 3 2018 6:35 PM EDT2018-07-03 22:35:48 GMT
    'America's Got Talent' was by far the most popular show on television last week, but it was not enough to give NBC the weekly victory over CBS.More >>
    'America's Got Talent' was by far the most popular show on television last week, but it was not enough to give NBC the weekly victory over CBS.More >>

  • US World Cup ratings down 42 percent without American team

    US World Cup ratings down 42 percent without American team

    Tuesday, July 3 2018 10:44 AM EDT2018-07-03 14:44:08 GMT
    Tuesday, July 3 2018 6:35 PM EDT2018-07-03 22:35:45 GMT
    The lack of a U.S. team caused a 42 percent viewership drop of group-stage World Cup telecasts, from 3.54 million on ESPN, ESPN2 and Fox four years ago in Brazil to 2.07 million on Fox and FS1 this year.More >>
    The lack of a U.S. team caused a 42 percent viewership drop of group-stage World Cup telecasts, from 3.54 million on ESPN, ESPN2 and Fox four years ago in Brazil to 2.07 million on Fox and FS1 this year.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly