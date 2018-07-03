Muguruza begins title defense on Day 2 at Wimbledon - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Muguruza begins title defense on Day 2 at Wimbledon

(AP Photo/Ben Curtis). Defending women's singles champion Garbine Muguruza of Spain waits to practice ahead of the start of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London Saturday, June 30, 2018. The Wimbledon Championships start upcoming Monday July 2. (AP Photo/Ben Curtis). Defending women's singles champion Garbine Muguruza of Spain waits to practice ahead of the start of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London Saturday, June 30, 2018. The Wimbledon Championships start upcoming Monday July 2.

LONDON (AP) - Garbine Muguruza will begin the defense of her Wimbledon title in perfect conditions on the second day of play at the All England Club.

There will be added intrigue as the No. 3-seeded Spaniard opens proceedings on Centre Court against British wild card Naomi Broady. Muguruza defeated Venus Williams in the 2017 final to claim her first Wimbledon crown.

Also in action is top-seeded Simona Halep, who is looking to build on winning her maiden Grand Slam title in Paris last month as she faces Kurumi Nara of Japan.

The Roland Garros men's winner is also playing: Two-time champion Rafael Nadal begins his quest for a first Wimbledon title since 2010 against Dudi Sela of Israel.

Three-time winner Novak Djokovic faces U.S. player Tennys Sandgren on No. 1 Court as the Serb looks for his first title anywhere in more than a year.

With the sun out in London, there's little chance of a rain delay, with the forecast predicting temperatures of up 81 degrees (27 C).

___

More AP tennis coverage: https://www.apnews.com/tag/apf-Tennis

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • Entertainment newsMore>>

  • Trump's ex-lawyer fires what could be a warning shot

    Trump's ex-lawyer fires what could be a warning shot

    Monday, July 2 2018 12:15 AM EDT2018-07-02 04:15:47 GMT
    Tuesday, July 3 2018 7:50 AM EDT2018-07-03 11:50:30 GMT
    President Donald Trump's longtime personal lawyer Michael Cohen, who is under investigation by federal prosecutors in New York, says he sat down for an interview with ABC News and his 'silence is broken.' (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)President Donald Trump's longtime personal lawyer Michael Cohen, who is under investigation by federal prosecutors in New York, says he sat down for an interview with ABC News and his 'silence is broken.' (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)

    President Donald Trump's longtime personal lawyer, who is under investigation by federal prosecutors in New York, says he sat down for an interview with ABC News and his "silence is broken.".

    More >>

    President Donald Trump's longtime personal lawyer, who is under investigation by federal prosecutors in New York, says he sat down for an interview with ABC News and his "silence is broken.".

    More >>

  • Harvey Weinstein charged with sex crime against a 3rd woman

    Harvey Weinstein charged with sex crime against a 3rd woman

    Monday, July 2 2018 11:58 AM EDT2018-07-02 15:58:26 GMT
    Tuesday, July 3 2018 7:50 AM EDT2018-07-03 11:50:20 GMT
    (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File). FILE - In this Jan. 8, 2017, file photo, Harvey Weinstein arrives at The Weinstein Company and Netflix Golden Globes afterparty in Beverly Hills, Calif. New York's governor on Monday, March 19, 2018, directe...(Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File). FILE - In this Jan. 8, 2017, file photo, Harvey Weinstein arrives at The Weinstein Company and Netflix Golden Globes afterparty in Beverly Hills, Calif. New York's governor on Monday, March 19, 2018, directe...

    Harvey Weinstein has been accused of a forcible sex act by a third woman in an updated indictment.

    More >>

    Harvey Weinstein has been accused of a forcible sex act by a third woman in an updated indictment.

    More >>

  • Bono warns that existence of UN, EU and NATO are threatened

    Bono warns that existence of UN, EU and NATO are threatened

    Monday, July 2 2018 11:48 PM EDT2018-07-03 03:48:21 GMT
    Tuesday, July 3 2018 7:39 AM EDT2018-07-03 11:39:30 GMT
    (AP Photo/Michel Euler, File). FILE - In this Monday, July 24, 2017, file photo, founder of the non-governmental organization ONE, U2 singer Bono speaks to the media after a meeting at the Elysee Palace, in Paris. Irish rock star Bono warned Monday, Ju...(AP Photo/Michel Euler, File). FILE - In this Monday, July 24, 2017, file photo, founder of the non-governmental organization ONE, U2 singer Bono speaks to the media after a meeting at the Elysee Palace, in Paris. Irish rock star Bono warned Monday, Ju...
    Irish rock star Bono warned Monday that the United Nations and other international institutions including the European Union and NATO are under threat _ and nations must work together to ensure their continued...More >>
    Irish rock star Bono warned Monday that the United Nations and other international institutions including the European Union and NATO are under threat _ and nations must work together to ensure their continued existence.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly