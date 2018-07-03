Police investigating 2 overnight stabbing incidents

Police respond to the scene of a stabbing at Regal Inn on Midlothian Turnpike. (Source: NBC12)

Two stabbing incidents occurred early Tuesday morning in Richmond.

The first occurred shortly after 1 a.m. in the 900 block of 31st Street. Police said a man was held against his will and cut on his face during an argument.

He later checked himself into the hospital.

The second incident happened about 2:45 a.m. at the Regal Inn on Midlothian Turnpike.

One victim was transported in an ambulance, and police had handcuffed another person at the scene.

The condition of the victims has not been released. Police have not said if there have been any arrests or charges.

