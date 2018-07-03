Thai official says cave boys may have to dive despite danger - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Thai official says cave boys may have to dive despite danger

(Thai Navy Seal via AP). In this grab taken from video provided by the Thai Navy Seal, a view of the boys and their soccer coach as they are rescued in a cave, in Chiang Rai in Thailand, Monday, July 2, 2018. Rescuers found all 12 boys and their socce... (Thai Navy Seal via AP). In this grab taken from video provided by the Thai Navy Seal, a view of the boys and their soccer coach as they are rescued in a cave, in Chiang Rai in Thailand, Monday, July 2, 2018. Rescuers found all 12 boys and their socce...
(Thai Navy Seal via AP). In this grab taken from video provided by the Thai Navy Seal, a view of the boys and their soccer coach as they are rescued in a cave, in Chiang Rai in Thailand, Monday, July 2, 2018. Rescuers found all 12 boys and their socce... (Thai Navy Seal via AP). In this grab taken from video provided by the Thai Navy Seal, a view of the boys and their soccer coach as they are rescued in a cave, in Chiang Rai in Thailand, Monday, July 2, 2018. Rescuers found all 12 boys and their socce...
(AP Photo/Sakchai Lalit). A military transport helicopter carries a drill machine to be used for the rescue search of missing 12 boys and their soccer coach, in Mae Sai, Chiang Rai province, in northern Thailand, Monday, July 2, 2018. Rescue divers are... (AP Photo/Sakchai Lalit). A military transport helicopter carries a drill machine to be used for the rescue search of missing 12 boys and their soccer coach, in Mae Sai, Chiang Rai province, in northern Thailand, Monday, July 2, 2018. Rescue divers are...
(AP Photo/Sakchai Lalit). Rescuers make their way up at the entrance to a cave complex where 12 boys and their soccer coach went missing, in Mae Sai, Chiang Rai province, in northern Thailand, Monday, July 2, 2018. Rescue divers are advancing in the ma... (AP Photo/Sakchai Lalit). Rescuers make their way up at the entrance to a cave complex where 12 boys and their soccer coach went missing, in Mae Sai, Chiang Rai province, in northern Thailand, Monday, July 2, 2018. Rescue divers are advancing in the ma...
(AP Photo/Sakchai Lalit). Thai police stand in front of the entrance to a cave complex where 12 boys and their soccer coach went missing, in Mae Sai, Chiang Rai province, in northern Thailand, Monday, July 2, 2018. Rescue divers are advancing in the ma... (AP Photo/Sakchai Lalit). Thai police stand in front of the entrance to a cave complex where 12 boys and their soccer coach went missing, in Mae Sai, Chiang Rai province, in northern Thailand, Monday, July 2, 2018. Rescue divers are advancing in the ma...

By TASSANEE VEJPONGSA
Associated Press

MAE SAI, Thailand (AP) - A top Thai official said Tuesday that heavy rains forecast for the coming days could worsen floods in a mountain cave, forcing authorities to speed up their extraction of the 12 boys and the soccer coach who are trapped there.

Officials early said the 13 are mostly in stable medical condition and have received high-protein liquid food after they were located late Monday night in the cave in northern Chiang Rai province during a desperate search that drew international help and captivated the nation.

Interior Minister Anupong Paojinda said Tuesday that the boys may need to swim out using diving equipment ahead of bad weather forecast for later in the week. He said the boys would be brought out via the same complicated route through which their rescuers entered.

While efforts are to pump out the floodwaters continue, Anupong said it's clear some areas cannot be drained and in order to get out, the boys may need to use diving gear while being guided by two professional divers each. He conceded that if something went awry, it could be disastrous.

"Diving is not easy. For people who have never done it, it will be difficult, unlike diving in a swimming pool, because the cave's features have small channels," he said. "If something happens mid-way it could be life-threatening."

Video released early Tuesday by the Thai navy showed the boys in their soccer uniforms sitting on a dry area inside the cave above the water as a spotlight from a rescuer illuminated their faces.

Chiang Rai provincial Gov. Narongsak Osatanakorn said the health of the boys and coach were checked using a field assessment in which red is critical condition, yellow is serious and green is stable.

"We found that most of the boys are in green condition," he said. "Maybe some of the boys have injuries or light injuries and would be categorized as yellow condition. But no one is in red condition."

Cave rescue experts have said it could be safer to simply supply them where they are for now, rather than attempting to have the boys dive out. That could take as long as months, however, given that Thailand's rainy season typically lasts through October.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • Entertainment newsMore>>

  • Harvey Weinstein charged with sex crime against a 3rd woman

    Harvey Weinstein charged with sex crime against a 3rd woman

    Monday, July 2 2018 11:58 AM EDT2018-07-02 15:58:26 GMT
    Tuesday, July 3 2018 6:14 AM EDT2018-07-03 10:14:29 GMT
    (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File). FILE - In this Jan. 8, 2017, file photo, Harvey Weinstein arrives at The Weinstein Company and Netflix Golden Globes afterparty in Beverly Hills, Calif. New York's governor on Monday, March 19, 2018, directe...(Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File). FILE - In this Jan. 8, 2017, file photo, Harvey Weinstein arrives at The Weinstein Company and Netflix Golden Globes afterparty in Beverly Hills, Calif. New York's governor on Monday, March 19, 2018, directe...

    Harvey Weinstein has been accused of a forcible sex act by a third woman in an updated indictment.

    More >>

    Harvey Weinstein has been accused of a forcible sex act by a third woman in an updated indictment.

    More >>

  • Trump's ex-lawyer fires what could be a warning shot

    Trump's ex-lawyer fires what could be a warning shot

    Monday, July 2 2018 12:15 AM EDT2018-07-02 04:15:47 GMT
    Tuesday, July 3 2018 6:09 AM EDT2018-07-03 10:09:20 GMT
    President Donald Trump's longtime personal lawyer Michael Cohen, who is under investigation by federal prosecutors in New York, says he sat down for an interview with ABC News and his 'silence is broken.' (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)President Donald Trump's longtime personal lawyer Michael Cohen, who is under investigation by federal prosecutors in New York, says he sat down for an interview with ABC News and his 'silence is broken.' (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)

    President Donald Trump's longtime personal lawyer, who is under investigation by federal prosecutors in New York, says he sat down for an interview with ABC News and his "silence is broken.".

    More >>

    President Donald Trump's longtime personal lawyer, who is under investigation by federal prosecutors in New York, says he sat down for an interview with ABC News and his "silence is broken.".

    More >>

  • Bono warns that existence of UN, EU and NATO are threatened

    Bono warns that existence of UN, EU and NATO are threatened

    Monday, July 2 2018 11:48 PM EDT2018-07-03 03:48:21 GMT
    Tuesday, July 3 2018 6:04 AM EDT2018-07-03 10:04:14 GMT
    (AP Photo/Michel Euler, File). FILE - In this Monday, July 24, 2017, file photo, founder of the non-governmental organization ONE, U2 singer Bono speaks to the media after a meeting at the Elysee Palace, in Paris. Irish rock star Bono warned Monday, Ju...(AP Photo/Michel Euler, File). FILE - In this Monday, July 24, 2017, file photo, founder of the non-governmental organization ONE, U2 singer Bono speaks to the media after a meeting at the Elysee Palace, in Paris. Irish rock star Bono warned Monday, Ju...
    Irish rock star Bono warned Monday that the United Nations and other international institutions including the European Union and NATO are under threat _ and nations must work together to ensure their continued...More >>
    Irish rock star Bono warned Monday that the United Nations and other international institutions including the European Union and NATO are under threat _ and nations must work together to ensure their continued existence.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly