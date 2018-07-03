Missing Petersburg woman needs medication

Petersburg police need help locating a missing woman who needs medication.

In a post to its Facebook page, police said Sarah Gallion, 50, left her home on South Sycamore Street on June 25 after an argument. Police think she may be with a man named Charlie who does not live far from her home.

Gallion is described as 5 feet tall and weighing 200 pounds. She has been diagnosed schizophrenia and needs psychotropic medication.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at (804) 732-4222.

