Appalachian League

By The Associated Press

At A Glance
All Times EDT
East Division
W L Pct. GB
Bluefield (Blue Jays) 11 2 .846 -
Princeton (Rays) 7 5 .583
Danville (Braves) 7 6 .538 4
Pulaski (Yankees) 5 8 .385 6
Burlington (Royals) 2 11 .154 9
West Division
W L Pct. GB
Kingsport (Mets) 8 4 .667 -
Elizabethton (Twins) 6 5 .545
Johnson City (Cardinals) 6 6 .500 2
Bristol (Pirates) 6 7 .462
Greeneville (Astros) 4 8 .333 4

Monday's Games

Kingsport 2, Pulaski 1

Danville 5, Bristol 3

Elizabethton at Princeton, ppd.

Johnson City 13, Greeneville 12, 10 innings

Bluefield 6, Burlington 2

Tuesday's Games

Elizabethton at Princeton, Game 1, 5 p.m.

Elizabethton at Princeton, Game 2, TBD

Pulaski at Kingsport, 6:30 p.m.

Greeneville at Johnson City, 7 p.m.

Bristol at Danville, 7 p.m.

Burlington at Bluefield, 7:05 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Johnson City at Bristol, 12 p.m.

Bluefield at Pulaski, 7 p.m.

Danville at Greeneville, 7 p.m.

Kingsport at Elizabethton, 7 p.m.

Princeton at Burlington, 7 p.m.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

