DMV now has option to list military service on IDs

The DMV is now offering veterans the option to have their military service recognized on their state-issued ID.

A bill was just passed by the General Assembly to add veteran indicators to your driver's license or ID card. This is for anyone who served in the U.S. armed forces, National Guard or reserves.

Delegate John McGuire, a former Navy Seal, sponsored the bill. He says it's a convenient way for Virginia veterans to easily be identified without carrying a military ID or extra paperwork.

"We have much more work to do in Virginia to help our veterans. Some people risk their time. Some people risk their money. Our men and women in uniform often risk their lives, so it's a small step. We have much more work to do to make their life a little bit more convenient," said Delegate McGuire.

There is no additional fee to add the indicator. In order to receive the indicator, you must have received an honorable or general discharge.

