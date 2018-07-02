Appalachian League - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Appalachian League

By The Associated Press

At A Glance
All Times EDT
East Division
W L Pct. GB
Bluefield (Blue Jays) 10 2 .833 -
Princeton (Rays) 7 5 .583 3
Danville (Braves) 6 6 .500 4
Pulaski (Yankees) 5 8 .385
Burlington (Royals) 2 10 .167 8
West Division
W L Pct. GB
Kingsport (Mets) 8 4 .667 -
Elizabethton (Twins) 6 5 .545
Bristol (Pirates) 6 6 .500 2
Johnson City (Cardinals) 5 6 .455
Greeneville (Astros) 4 7 .364

Monday's Games

Kingsport 2, Pulaski 1

Bristol at Danville, 7 p.m.

Elizabethton at Princeton, ppd.

Greeneville at Johnson City, 7 p.m.

Bluefield 6, Burlington 2

Tuesday's Games

Pulaski at Kingsport, 6:30 p.m.

Elizabethton at Princeton, 7 p.m.

Greeneville at Johnson City, 7 p.m.

Bristol at Danville, 7 p.m.

Burlington at Bluefield, 7:05 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Johnson City at Bristol, 12 p.m.

Bluefield at Pulaski, 7 p.m.

Danville at Greeneville, 7 p.m.

Kingsport at Elizabethton, 7 p.m.

Princeton at Burlington, 7 p.m.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly