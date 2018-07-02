Report: Federal Facebook probe now includes FBI, SEC

WASHINGTON (AP) - The Washington Post reports that a federal probe into Facebook's sharing of user data with Cambridge Analytica now involves the FBI, the Securities and Exchange Commission and the Justice Department.

The Post says representatives from these agencies have joined the Federal Trade Commission in the inquiry, citing five unnamed people familiar with the matter. Those people spoke on condition of anonymity because the probes are not complete.

The probe reportedly centers on why Facebook didn't disclose in 2015 that Cambridge Analytica improperly accessed personal data of up to 87 million Facebook users. Investigators are examining actions and statements of the company and its executives, including CEO Mark Zuckerberg.

Facebook confirmed to The Associated Press that it has received questions from these agencies and said it is cooperating with the probe.

