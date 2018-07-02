Tractor-trailer overturns on I-95 in 2-vehicle crash

A two-vehicle crash, involving a tractor-trailer hauling ground-up tires that overturned, caused backups on I-95 near I-295 on Monday.

The crash happened around 3:05 p.m. at the exit of I-95 South to I-295 South.

Police say 61-year-old Christine Chambers had pulled over into the gore area - the section beyond the two white lines that divide the interstate from the exit ramp.

Chambers then tried to merge into traffic and was struck from behind by a 2015 Peterbilt tractor hauling 70,000 pounds of ground-up tires.

The tractor-trailer jack knifed and overturned, spilling some of the load into the roadway.

The driver of the tractor, 32-year-old Matthew Martin Jr., suffered minor injuries but was not transported to the hospital. No other injuries were reported.

Chambers is charged with failure to obey highway lane markings. The crash remains under investigation.

