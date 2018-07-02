Wrong number results in effort to sell marijuana to cop

The man was charged with possession with intent to distribute. (Source: Wikimedia Commons)

FAIRFAX, Va. (AP) - A mistake worthy of a Cheech and Chong skit has left a man under arrest in northern Virginia on drug-distribution charges.

Fairfax County Police say a man who dialed the wrong number sent a text last week to one of their officers offering to sell marijuana.

Police say narcotics detectives took it from there. The detectives scheduled a meeting and the man was arrested in possession of more than a pound of marijuana.

Officers found another pound of marijuana after obtaining a warrant and searching his home.

Police did not release the man's name. He's been charged with possession with intent to distribute.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.