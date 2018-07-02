Missing Charlottesville man believed to be in danger

A man missing out of Charlottesville since June 20 is believed to be in danger, according to Virginia State Police.

Samuel Lee Houchens, 53, was last seen wearing a gray T-shirt, navy and orange UVA basketball shorts and brown shoes.

He's 5 feet 7 inches tall, weighs 160 pounds and has hazel eyes and brown hair.

Police say he may need medical attention.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Charlottesville Police Department at 434-970-3280.

