Police: Arsonist arrested after punching firefighter

Richmond Police have arrested a man they say set fire to a building, then punched a firefighter while trying to escape.
Fire crews responded to a home in the 600 block of Hull Street late Saturday night to find smoke coming from the building.
While crews were on scene, they found a man hiding in a laundry room holding a large knife. Police say he punched one of the firefighters and ran out of the building.
He was quickly caught by police.
Police identified the man as 29-year-old Sean Griffin. He is charged with arson and assault.
