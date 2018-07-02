Police: Arsonist arrested after punching firefighter

Richmond Police have arrested a man they say set fire to a building, then punched a firefighter while trying to escape.

Fire crews responded to a home in the 600 block of Hull Street late Saturday night to find smoke coming from the building.

While crews were on scene, they found a man hiding in a laundry room holding a large knife. Police say he punched one of the firefighters and ran out of the building.

He was quickly caught by police.

Police identified the man as 29-year-old Sean Griffin. He is charged with arson and assault.

Copyright 2018 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12