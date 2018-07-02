Emergency bridge repair closes two lanes of I-295 in Henrico

HENRICO, VA (WWBT) -
The Virginia Department of Transportation has closed two lanes of southbound I-295 just north of Woodman Road at mile marker 47 for emergency bridge repairs.
The bridge is located over Old Washington Highway.
The two lanes will be closed through 4 a.m. Tuesday.
"Drivers are strongly encouraged to use an alternate route to avoid delays," VDOT said Monday afternoon. "Through travelers can use I-95 to bypass the work zone."
