Hanover schools awarded top honors in Virginia

Hanover County Public Schools was named a recipient of the 2018 Board of Education Distinguished Achievement Award for advanced learning and achievement by Gov. Ralph Northam and the Virginia Board of Education.

The award was granted as part of the annual Virginia Index of Performance awards.

“This accomplishment represents our ongoing commitment to upholding the highest academic standards. Each day, our teachers, administrators, and staff work tirelessly to provide our students with the most relevant, equitable, and innovative education possible," said Dr. Michael Gill, superintendent.

Gill expressed his gratitude to the teachers and students, thanking them for their hard work and dedication.

Hanover was one of 15 school divisions in the state to receive the honor. Virginia has 132 school divisions.

Eight Hanover schools also earned VIP awards for meeting or exceeding state and federal accountability standards and achieving excellence goals established by the governor and state Board of Education.

Board of Education Excellence Awards

Cool Spring Elementary School

Kersey Creek Elementary School

Pearson's Corner Elementary School

Board of Education Distinguished Achievement Awards

Atlee High School

Chickahominy Middle School

Laurel Meadow Elementary School

Rural Point Elementary School

South Anna Elementary School

