Hanover schools awarded top honors in Virginia

Hanover County Public Schools was named a recipient of the 2018 Board of Education Distinguished Achievement Award for advanced learning and achievement by Gov. Ralph Northam and the Virginia Board of Education.
The award was granted as part of the annual Virginia Index of Performance awards.
“This accomplishment represents our ongoing commitment to upholding the highest academic standards. Each day, our teachers, administrators, and staff work tirelessly to provide our students with the most relevant, equitable, and innovative education possible," said Dr. Michael Gill, superintendent.
Gill expressed his gratitude to the teachers and students, thanking them for their hard work and dedication.
Hanover was one of 15 school divisions in the state to receive the honor. Virginia has 132 school divisions.
Eight Hanover schools also earned VIP awards for meeting or exceeding state and federal accountability standards and achieving excellence goals established by the governor and state Board of Education.
Board of Education Excellence Awards
Board of Education Distinguished Achievement Awards
Copyright 2018 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.
5710 Midlothian Turnpike
Richmond, VA 23225
(804) 230-1212
publicfile@nbc12.com
(804) 230-1212EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.