4th of July 'Red White and Lights' celebration changes venue

This year's Red White and Lights will be held at a different venue.
HENRICO, VA (WWBT) -

The annual Henrico County Independence Day celebration will no longer be held at the Meadow Farm Museum at Crump Park on Mountain Road in Glen Allen.

This year, it will happen at Dorey Park in Eastern Henrico.

For decades, families, have celebrated the Fourth of July at the Meadow Farm Museum at Crump Park, including Laura Anderson.

"We've made it out every year on July 4th," Anderson said.

Anderson has been going to the fireworks show at Crump Park since she was a kid; when Anderson became a mother, she started taking her children there too.

"Even when they were itty bitty, we would take them out in their little baby carriers and let them have a good time here on July 4th," Anderson said.

Now she and her family will have to decide if they will make the drive to Dorey Park in Eastern Henrico. After nearly 40 years, the county has changed the location for their celebration.

Pam Kempf is the Marketing Specialist for Henrico Recreation and Parks.

"The event worked well at Crump Park," Kempf said. "Dorey Park is a little bit bigger, but the real reason was to reach a new community."

The community has a lot to look forward to at this year's Red Whites and Lights, including a performance by the Richmond Symphony, a laser light show and fireworks.

"We recommend people get here early, " Kempf said. "We start at 5 p.m. We have a family fun zone with children's activities, inflatables, a zip line and rock wall this year."

There will also be food trucks, concession stands, a DJ and an Afro-funk jazz group.

Last year’s Red, White and Lights attracted an audience estimated at 10,700 to the Meadow Farm site. The county expects more people this year.

There will be a significant amount of police on hand for crowd control and traffic/parking.

The county isn't sure if next year's July 4th will remain at Dorey Park too.

