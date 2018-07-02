Man injured in daytime shooting in Henrico

Police were called to the scene at 1:10 p.m. Monday. (Source: NBC12)

Henrico Police responded to an apparent shooting on the 3500 block of King James Court on Monday afternoon.

Upon arriving at the scene at 1:10 p.m., officers found a male with an apparent gunshot wound. The man was transported to a local hospital with what is considered to be a non-life threatening injury.

No suspects have been named.

Police say this is an ongoing investigation.

Copyright 2018 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12