Man injured in daytime shooting in Henrico - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Man injured in daytime shooting in Henrico

By Samantha Maneri, Producer
Police were called to the scene at 1:10 p.m. Monday. (Source: NBC12) Police were called to the scene at 1:10 p.m. Monday. (Source: NBC12)
HENRICO, VA (WWBT) -

Henrico Police responded to an apparent shooting on the 3500 block of King James Court on Monday afternoon.

Upon arriving at the scene at 1:10 p.m., officers found a male with an apparent gunshot wound. The man was transported to a local hospital with what is considered to be a non-life threatening injury.

No suspects have been named. 

Police say this is an ongoing investigation.

