Man injured in daytime shooting in Henrico

Rescue divers are advancing in the main passageway inside the flooded cave in Thailand where 12 boys and their soccer coach have been missing more than a week.More >>
Police have arrested a suspect in a shooting that led to the victim being flown to the hospital.More >>
The Virginia Department of Transportation has closed two lanes of southbound I-295 just north of Woodman Road at mile marker 47 for emergency bridge repairs.More >>
Hanover County Public school was named a recipient of the 2018 Board of Education Distinguished Achievement Award for advanced learning and achievement by Gov. Ralph Northam and the Virginia Board of Education.More >>
This year's Red Whites and Lights will not be held at the Meadow Farm Museum at Crump Park. It will happen at Dorey Park in Eastern Henrico.More >>
The family told local media Mitchell apologized to them for the damage.More >>
Rescue divers are advancing in the main passageway inside the flooded cave in Thailand where 12 boys and their soccer coach have been missing more than a week.More >>
The Laurens County Sheriff's Office said an investigation is underway after a two-year-old was found dead at a residence in Clinton.More >>
Medic said they initially responded to five separate 911 calls within an hour at the same complex for general illness complaints Sunday evening.More >>
President Donald Trump's longtime personal lawyer, who is under investigation by federal prosecutors in New York, says he sat down for an interview with ABC News and his "silence is broken.".More >>
In the midst of more traditional beach items, a large black sofa made its way to an Edinburgh beach.More >>
A woman from western Australia was on vacation when she decided to hand feed a group of sharks while boating. She got an awful surprise.More >>
The body of a missing man was recovered from the Mississippi River near Tom Lee Park on Sunday, according to the man's family.More >>
Human remains found inside a Pearl River County home last week have now been positively identified as belonging to Kathleen Bowman. It also means her disappearance is now a murder case.More >>
Prosecutors in Columbus County say a Tabor City doctor and his girlfriend were illegally distributing thousands of pills a day and made upwards of $3 million running an extensive "pill mill" operation out of their offices.More >>
