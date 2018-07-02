Sheriff: Man runs off after pursuit crash, leaves helmet with name on it

The Goochland sheriff says a man is in custody after leading deputies on a pursuit and escaping into the woods, but he left key evidence at the scene: his name.

The pursuit happened just before midnight on June 23. A deputy pulled over a Ford F-150 on West Creek Parkway at the on-ramp to 288 South. The deputy then learned the vehicle was stolen, and he ordered the driver to get out.

Instead, the driver took off, and the deputy pursued. The chase exceeded 100 mph.

During the chase, the suspect crossed the median and changed direction twice, then changed direction a third time going the wrong way - south in the northbound lane. He then tried to get off 288 using an on-ramp and ended up hitting a guard rail.

Before authorities could catch the suspect, he ran off into the woods. Virginia State Police and Henrico K-9 assisted in the search, but he got away.

A search of the stolen vehicle revealed other stolen items, as well as a construction helmet. Investigators say the helmet had the name of the suspect on it.

Police then arrested 19-year-old Isaac Sweeney of Midlothian. He has been charged with reckless driving, felony eluding and possession of stolen property. He is being held at Riverside Regional Jail.

Sweeney's next court date is July 23.

