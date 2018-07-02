American flags stolen from Navy veteran's Fourth of July display

A neighbor captured the theft on camera Thursday night showing a person hop out of a car and take the flags before speeding off in the car (Source: Tony Castelvecchi)

A Mechanicsville neighborhood is coming together for a Navy veteran after several people reportedly stole American Flags from a display at the man’s home.

Tony Castelvecchi’s home surveillance camera captured the theft on video from George Woods Sr.’s yard late Thursday night.

"A car came down the street, turned around and stopped right by George’s house," Castelvecchi said. "They turned off the lights, the passengers jumped out, grabbed some flags, jumped back in, turned the lights on again and took off down the street again."

Castelvecchi, a retired Marine, said he was appalled when he saw the video.

"It’s always disheartening when someone does something like that," he said. "I don’t think it was a personal attack, I just think it was hooligan kids."

"Apparently, they haven’t been educated," Woods said.

Woods lines the yard around his home with small American Flags every Memorial Day, Veteran’s Day, Fourth of July, and Labor Day.

“I’m very patriotic!” he said.

A Navy veteran of 20 years, Woods said it takes a couple hours to do and most of the time he does it himself.

"He’s out there with his walker planting a couple of flags, then takes a break," Castelvecchi said.

It’s a display that many people in the neighborhood slow down to look at, and even photograph.

Because of Woods’ commitment and desire to show his patriotism, Castelvecchi posted the video of the theft to social media in hopes those responsible would take accountability.

"Returning the flags would be one thing," Castelvecchi said. "But having to sit down and talk to him, or going to the VFW and really understanding what kind of pride comes with the flag, with what George does all the time, that’s what I really want to see."

"I hope they read a history book," Woods said, "about all the guys who have died under the flag."

Following Castelvecchi’s social media post, many people in the neighborhood have dropped off flags, or placed them in Woods’s lawn.

"I opened up the front door the other day and there were five flags by the front door,” Woods said. "I’ve got great neighbors."

"Multiple times now I’ve seen neighbors coming out and placing flags out there," Castelvecchi said.

