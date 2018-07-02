Midlothian Ice Theater team takes second in national competition

The Goochland sheriff says a man is in custody after leading deputies on a pursuit and escaping into the woods, but he left key evidence at the scene: his name.More >>
The Goochland sheriff says a man is in custody after leading deputies on a pursuit and escaping into the woods, but he left key evidence at the scene: his name.More >>
A Mechanicsville neighborhood is coming together for a Navy veteran after several people reportedly stole American Flags from a display at the man’s home.More >>
A Mechanicsville neighborhood is coming together for a Navy veteran after several people reportedly stole American Flags from a display at the man’s home.More >>
Rescue divers are advancing in the main passageway inside the flooded cave in Thailand where 12 boys and their soccer coach have been missing more than a week.More >>
Rescue divers are advancing in the main passageway inside the flooded cave in Thailand where 12 boys and their soccer coach have been missing more than a week.More >>
The Department of Motor Vehicles has released its "Eyes on the Road" plates to the public. The goal of the plates is to raise awareness to the dangers of distracted driving and urges drivers to keep their eyes on the road.More >>
The Department of Motor Vehicles has released its "Eyes on the Road" plates to the public. The goal of the plates is to raise awareness to the dangers of distracted driving and urges drivers to keep their eyes on the road.More >>
The James River Ice Theater figure skating team received the silver medal in the National Theater on Ice Competition.More >>
The James River Ice Theater figure skating team received the silver medal in the National Theater on Ice Competition.More >>
Rescue divers are advancing in the main passageway inside the flooded cave in Thailand where 12 boys and their soccer coach have been missing more than a week.More >>
Rescue divers are advancing in the main passageway inside the flooded cave in Thailand where 12 boys and their soccer coach have been missing more than a week.More >>
Medic said they initially responded to five separate 911 calls within an hour at the same complex for general illness complaints Sunday evening.More >>
Medic said they initially responded to five separate 911 calls within an hour at the same complex for general illness complaints Sunday evening.More >>
President Donald Trump's longtime personal lawyer, who is under investigation by federal prosecutors in New York, says he sat down for an interview with ABC News and his "silence is broken.".More >>
President Donald Trump's longtime personal lawyer, who is under investigation by federal prosecutors in New York, says he sat down for an interview with ABC News and his "silence is broken.".More >>
Idaho police have identified the suspect in a mass stabbing at a Boise apartment complex as a temporary resident who was recently asked to leave the complex.More >>
Idaho police have identified the suspect in a mass stabbing at a Boise apartment complex as a temporary resident who was recently asked to leave the complex.More >>
The Laurens County Sheriff's Office said an investigation is underway after a two-year-old was found dead at a residence in Clinton.More >>
The Laurens County Sheriff's Office said an investigation is underway after a two-year-old was found dead at a residence in Clinton.More >>
The FBI says Pitts moved to Cleveland in May and recently performed surveillance at sites that are usually busy on the Fourth of July, like Voinovich Park and near the U.S. Coast Guard station.More >>
The FBI says Pitts moved to Cleveland in May and recently performed surveillance at sites that are usually busy on the Fourth of July, like Voinovich Park and near the U.S. Coast Guard station.More >>
The puppy was treated with antivenom, his swelling has gone down and he is recovering well, according to his owner.More >>
The puppy was treated with antivenom, his swelling has gone down and he is recovering well, according to his owner.More >>
In the midst of more traditional beach items, a large black sofa made its way to an Edinburgh beach.More >>
In the midst of more traditional beach items, a large black sofa made its way to an Edinburgh beach.More >>
The White House is focusing on five to seven potential candidates to fill the vacancy of retiring Justice Anthony Kennedy, a swing vote on the court.More >>
The White House is focusing on five to seven potential candidates to fill the vacancy of retiring Justice Anthony Kennedy, a swing vote on the court.More >>
A mother visiting Carolina Beach with her three children believe sea lice is causing them extreme pain and irritation over their bodies.More >>
A mother visiting Carolina Beach with her three children believe sea lice is causing them extreme pain and irritation over their bodies.More >>