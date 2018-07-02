Midlothian Ice Theater team takes second in national competition

A Midlothian Ice Theatre team took second place in a national competition in Chicago, IL over the weekend.

The James River Ice Theater figure skating team received the silver medal in the National Theater on Ice Competition. The team competed in a group of 17 teams from all across the U.S. where they received an overall rating of 68.03 with their scores based on two programs, a short program called a "choreographic exercise" and a longer program in which they can utilize theatrical costumes and props.

The team is coached by Chris and Dawn Harwood, who are also from Midlothian.

Another local team also competed. The Virginia Ice Box Ensemble (VIBE), from Richmond, placed fourth in the competition with an overall rating of 61.36.

