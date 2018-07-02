Indiana police: Orange 'Trump-shaped ecstasy pills' seized - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Indiana police: Orange 'Trump-shaped ecstasy pills' seized

(Indiana State Police Peru Post via AP). This undated image provided by the Indiana State Police Peru Post shows what police describe as "Trump-shaped ecstasy pills." They are orange and stamped with a face. On the back are the words "great again," an ... (Indiana State Police Peru Post via AP). This undated image provided by the Indiana State Police Peru Post shows what police describe as "Trump-shaped ecstasy pills." They are orange and stamped with a face. On the back are the words "great again," an ...

PERU, Ind. (AP) - Police say orange-colored ecstasy pills bearing an image resembling President Donald Trump's face are making the rounds in northern Indiana.

Indiana State Police said in a statement that a face is stamped on the front of the illegal pills and the rear bears the words, "great again," in apparent reference to Trump's "Make American Great Again" campaign pledge.

Friday's release doesn't say how many of the pills have been seized.

Police say 129 arrests were made during a six-day traffic-stop operation in June. LSD, cocaine and other drugs were also seized.

Traffickers sometimes produce uniquely shaped or colored illegal drugs as a marketing technique to distinguish their wares from the competition and encourage buyers to return for more.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

