Police warn about dangers of celebratory gunfire

Chesterfield police are warning residents about the dangers of celebratory gunfire during Fourth of July celebrations.

"What goes up will come down, and the consequences could be tragic," police said in a press release as the five-year anniversary of the death of 7-year-old Brendon Mackey nears.

Officers are still investigating an incident that killed Mackey, who was struck by a bullet before a fireworks display at Swift Creek Reservoir on July 4, 2013. Police believe the bullet that hit Brendon was fired randomly into the air, most likely from a distance.

"We don't want people going out there and shooting in a celebratory manner," a police captain said in 2013. "Something like last night, we never want to deal with again, it's senseless."

Mackey's death sparked "Brendon's Law," which went into effect four years ago and makes the act of celebratory gunfire resulting in injury a felony.

Anyone with any information regarding Mackey's death should call Chesterfield police at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.

