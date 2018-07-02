New 'Eyes on the Road' license plate brings awareness to distracted driving

The new license plate can be purchased for $10. (Source: DMV)

The Department of Motor Vehicles has released its "Eyes on the Road" plates to the public.

The goal of the plates is to raise awareness to the dangers of distracted driving and urges drivers to keep their eyes on the road.

"Taking your eyes off the road, talking with passengers, adjusting the radio, texting while driving - these are all distractions behind the wheel," said Secretary of Transportation Shannon Valentine.

The license plate can be purchased for a one-time $10 fee and can be ordered at dmvNOW.com or in DMV customer service centers.

Valentine describes the new license plate as being "one example of the Commonwealth's commitment to improving safety" on Virginia roadways. The license plate’s message will also be displayed on Virginia Department of Transportation digital message boards on Virginia’s major roadways.

The plate was designed by Blacksburg High School Student, Kaya Windpainter as part of the DMV's Take Action Against Distraction License Plate Contest. Windpainter won a $1,000 prize from AAA as well as beating out seven other designs from students across the state.

“Throughout this contest, our goal was to start a conversation about distracted driving,” said DMV Commissioner Richard D. Holcomb.

The contest saw more than 200 contest entries and more than 17,000 votes online.

