US suggests wiggle room for some countries on Iran sanctions

By SUSANNAH GEORGE
Associated Press
WASHINGTON (AP) - Some countries continuing to import Iranian oil could avoid sanctions after restrictions are re-imposed in November following the American withdrawal from the Iran nuclear deal, the State Department said Monday.
The U.S. is "not looking to grant licenses or waivers," said director for policy planning Brian Hook, but "we are prepared to work with countries that are reducing their imports on a case-by-case basis."
Hook said the U.S. sanctions on Iranian trade in automobiles, gold and other key metals will be re-imposed on Aug. 6 while sanctions targeting energy and banking will be reinforced Nov. 4.
The U.S. began to dismantle sanction relief for Iran after pulling out of the landmark 2015 nuclear accord with Tehran in May. It has faced significant push back from key European allies over the planned imposition of secondary sanctions that target countries continuing to do business with Iran.
In comments aired Sunday by Fox News, President Donald Trump said that European allies will face sanctions if they continue to trade with Iran.
Hook said Monday so far more than 50 international firms have announced their intent to leave the Iranian market. He did not specify which firms.
"We have been clear with countries and companies around the world that we are bringing severe economic pressure on Iran until the regime changes its destabilizing policies," Hook told reporters.
Iranian oil exports - the world's sixth largest - have been of particular concern to global market stability. The White House says Saudi Arabia could raise oil production to make up for any shortfall.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Harvey Weinstein has been accused of a forcible sex act by a third woman in an updated indictment.More >>
Harvey Weinstein has been accused of a forcible sex act by a third woman in an updated indictment.More >>
President Donald Trump's longtime personal lawyer, who is under investigation by federal prosecutors in New York, says he sat down for an interview with ABC News and his "silence is broken.".More >>
President Donald Trump's longtime personal lawyer, who is under investigation by federal prosecutors in New York, says he sat down for an interview with ABC News and his "silence is broken.".More >>
Concern rising that U.S. adversaries will use new technology to make phony but authentic-looking videos to influence political campaigns, jeopardize national securityMore >>
Concern rising that U.S. adversaries will use new technology to make phony but authentic-looking videos to influence political campaigns, jeopardize national securityMore >>
It's been nearly two months since Buena Ventura Martin Godinez has seen her 7-year-old daughter after the frightened young mother was separated from her family trying to cross from Mexico into the U.S.More >>
It's been nearly two months since Buena Ventura Martin Godinez has seen her 7-year-old daughter after the frightened young mother was separated from her family trying to cross from Mexico into the U.S.More >>
It has been another epic year for characters Stan Lee helped create, with "Black Panther," and "Avengers: Infinity War" bringing in more than $3 billion combined and "Ant-Man and the Wasp" opening next weekMore >>
It has been another epic year for characters Stan Lee helped create, with "Black Panther," and "Avengers: Infinity War" bringing in more than $3 billion combined and "Ant-Man and the Wasp" opening next weekMore >>
The man accused of fatally shooting five Maryland newspaper employees had been carrying a long list of grievances for years that extended well beyond the newspaperMore >>
The man accused of fatally shooting five Maryland newspaper employees had been carrying a long list of grievances for years that extended well beyond the newspaperMore >>
Gunman with smoke grenades kills four journalists and a staffer in attack on newspaper office in Maryland's capitalMore >>
Gunman with smoke grenades kills four journalists and a staffer in attack on newspaper office in Maryland's capitalMore >>
Andy Samberg of 'Brooklyn Nine-Nine' supports Terry Crews, 50 Cent answers for LOL Crews postMore >>
Andy Samberg of 'Brooklyn Nine-Nine' supports Terry Crews, 50 Cent answers for LOL Crews postMore >>
Andy Samberg of 'Brooklyn Nine-Nine' supports Terry Crews, 50 Cent answers for LOL Crews postMore >>
Andy Samberg of 'Brooklyn Nine-Nine' supports Terry Crews, 50 Cent answers for LOL Crews postMore >>
Police are looking for two men who lit an explosive and lobbed it onto the porch of a Philadelphia home that serves as a safe haven for transgender residentsMore >>
Police are looking for two men who lit an explosive and lobbed it onto the porch of a Philadelphia home that serves as a safe haven for transgender residentsMore >>
Court rulings, vacancy, upcoming summit have Trump on a hot streakMore >>
Court rulings, vacancy, upcoming summit have Trump on a hot streakMore >>
A Guatemalan family learns a bitter lesson about U.S. immigration policy, which has grown harsher under President Donald Trump. A woman and her husband came with their two children to escape what they said were threats at home. Now, they are scattered.More >>
A Guatemalan family learns a bitter lesson about U.S. immigration policy, which has grown harsher under President Donald Trump. A woman and her husband came with their two children to escape what they said were threats at home. Now, they are scattered.More >>