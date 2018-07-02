Virginia Wildlife Center to release bald eagle July 4

This eagle will be released back into the wild July 4. (Source: Wildlife Center of Virginia)

The Wildlife Center of Virginia will celebrate Independence Day by releasing a bald eagle back into the wild.

The eagle, which is believed to be female, was found injured May 10. It was bleeding from the mouth and unable to fly.

The eagle was treated for lacerations on its face and legs and given anti-inflammatory medication.

A full report on the eagle can be found on the Wildlife Center’s website.

The patriotic stars have aligned; #BaldEagle 18-0752 release scheduled for this Wednesday, #July4th! The event is free and open to the public, RSVP here: https://t.co/CJF69qzxli pic.twitter.com/qjq2OzGAmM — Wildlife Center VA (@WCVtweets) June 29, 2018

The eagle is one of 29 taken in by the Wildlife Center this year, which is on pace to challenge last year’s record of 55 bald eagles under the facility’s care.

The eagle will be released July 4 at 11 a.m. at the Rappahannock River Valley National Wildlife Refuge.

The eagle’s release is open to the public, and attendees are asked to gather at the Wilna House, the refuge’s headquarters building.

Copyright 2018 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12