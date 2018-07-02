Virginia Wildlife Center to release bald eagle July 4

Rescue divers are advancing in the main passageway inside the flooded cave in Thailand where 12 boys and their soccer coach have been missing more than a week.More >>
Rescue divers are advancing in the main passageway inside the flooded cave in Thailand where 12 boys and their soccer coach have been missing more than a week.More >>
An Ohio man accused of driving a car into a crowd of protesters in Virginia during a white nationalist rally will make his first court appearance this week on federal hate crime charges.More >>
An Ohio man accused of driving a car into a crowd of protesters in Virginia during a white nationalist rally will make his first court appearance this week on federal hate crime charges.More >>
The eagle will be released July 4 at 11 a.m. at the Rappahannock River Valley National Wildlife Refuge.More >>
The eagle will be released July 4 at 11 a.m. at the Rappahannock River Valley National Wildlife Refuge.More >>
The Jefferson Davis monument was singled out for being "unabashedly Lost Cause" and was recommended to be removed.More >>
The Jefferson Davis monument was singled out for being "unabashedly Lost Cause" and was recommended to be removed.More >>
Police are investigating after a 3-year-old was found with a gunshot wound.More >>
Police are investigating after a 3-year-old was found with a gunshot wound.More >>
Idaho police have identified the suspect in a mass stabbing at a Boise apartment complex as a temporary resident who was recently asked to leave the complex.More >>
Idaho police have identified the suspect in a mass stabbing at a Boise apartment complex as a temporary resident who was recently asked to leave the complex.More >>
Rescue divers are advancing in the main passageway inside the flooded cave in Thailand where 12 boys and their soccer coach have been missing more than a week.More >>
Rescue divers are advancing in the main passageway inside the flooded cave in Thailand where 12 boys and their soccer coach have been missing more than a week.More >>
The FBI says Pitts moved to Cleveland in May and recently performed surveillance at sites that are usually busy on the Fourth of July, like Voinovich Park and near the U.S. Coast Guard station.More >>
The FBI says Pitts moved to Cleveland in May and recently performed surveillance at sites that are usually busy on the Fourth of July, like Voinovich Park and near the U.S. Coast Guard station.More >>
The puppy was treated with antivenom, his swelling has gone down and he is recovering well, according to his owner.More >>
The puppy was treated with antivenom, his swelling has gone down and he is recovering well, according to his owner.More >>
A woman from western Australia was on vacation when she decided to hand feed a group of sharks while boating. She got an awful surprise.More >>
A woman from western Australia was on vacation when she decided to hand feed a group of sharks while boating. She got an awful surprise.More >>
Medic said they initially responded to five separate 911 calls within an hour at the same complex for general illness complaints Sunday evening.More >>
Medic said they initially responded to five separate 911 calls within an hour at the same complex for general illness complaints Sunday evening.More >>
In the days since cops were called on 12-year-old Reggie Fields while he was cutting grass, people have donated new equipment and money to his business.More >>
In the days since cops were called on 12-year-old Reggie Fields while he was cutting grass, people have donated new equipment and money to his business.More >>
A witness said the bouncy castle exploded, causing the girl to be propelled 20 feet into the air.More >>
A witness said the bouncy castle exploded, causing the girl to be propelled 20 feet into the air.More >>
The body of a missing man was recovered from the Mississippi River near Tom Lee Park on Sunday, according to the man's family.More >>
The body of a missing man was recovered from the Mississippi River near Tom Lee Park on Sunday, according to the man's family.More >>
A few unexpected guests decided to take a trip through their local barbershop.More >>
A few unexpected guests decided to take a trip through their local barbershop.More >>