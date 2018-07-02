Monument Avenue Commission: 'Change is needed and desired'

The Monument Avenue Commission has released its report and it says that “change is needed and desired.”

The 117-page report by the 10-person committee examined the statues of Confederate leaders along Monument Avenue for a little over a year and lists several options for the future of the monuments.

The report recommends signage reflecting “historic, biographical, artistic and changing meaning over time” for all of the monuments, creating an additional exhibit for the history of the monuments themselves that is “historically accurate,” adding a monument to the “the resilience of the formerly enslaved” and removing the statue of Confederate President Jefferson Davis, pending “current litigation or changes in state law.”

The Davis monument was singled out for being “unabashedly Lost Cause” in its implementation.

The full report can be seen on the commission’s website.

The report called the statues both a source of pride and shame.

A public presentation of the report will be presented later this summer.

