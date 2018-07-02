9 displaced in an overnight fire

Chesterfield fire officials are looking into what sparked the blaze. (Source: Pixabay)

Nine people were displaced in a house fire Sunday night.

Fire crews worked well into the night on Heritage Drive off Harrogate to get the blaze under control.

Chesterfield fire is looking into what sparked the fire.

