9 displaced in an overnight fire

Police are investigating a suspicious death in Chesterfield.More >>
Friends and family of Denise Martin, 22, are asking for help to find her after she disappeared Tuesday.More >>
Fire crews worked well into the night on Heritage Drive off Harrogate to get the blaze under control.More >>
Two suspects, whose images were captured by surveillance cameras, entered the store with bogus UPC stickers, according to the Powhatan County Sheriff’s Office.More >>
Idaho police have identified the suspect in a mass stabbing at a Boise apartment complex as a temporary resident who was recently asked to leave the complex.More >>
The puppy was treated with antivenom, his swelling has gone down and he is recovering well, according to his owner.More >>
A woman from western Australia was on vacation when she decided to hand feed a group of sharks while boating. She got an awful surprise.More >>
The FBI says Pitts moved to Cleveland in May and recently performed surveillance at sites that are usually busy on the Fourth of July, like Voinovich Park and near the U.S. Coast Guard station.More >>
In lower Puna, a bizarre new normal has set in.More >>
A downtown Dunkin' Donuts is receiving backlash after an employee told a homeless woman to "stop 'hangin' outside" the store.More >>
Attendees of a rally in Huntsville got a scare when someone brought a firearm to the event.More >>
President Donald Trump's longtime personal lawyer, who is under investigation by federal prosecutors in New York, says he sat down for an interview with ABC News and his "silence is broken.".More >>
The body of a missing man was recovered from the Mississippi River near Tom Lee Park on Sunday, according to the man's family.More >>
A doctor has been arrested on suspicion of illegally distributing highly addictive painkillers in what law enforcement officials call a “pill mill” scheme.More >>
