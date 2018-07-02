2 men accused of altering prices on Walmart merchandise

The men are believed to have hit several Walmart stores. (Source: Powhatan County Sheriff's Office)

Two suspects are wanted after police say they altered the price of merchandise at a Walmart in Powhatan.

Two suspects, whose images were captured by surveillance cameras, entered the store with bogus UPC stickers, according to the Powhatan County Sheriff’s Office.

The men are accused of attaching those stickers to cell phones and purchasing them at a significantly reduced price.

The same men are believed to be responsible for similar thefts from other Walmart stores in the area. They left the store in a gray four-door car.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Solvers at (804) 403-HELP.

Copyright 2018 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12