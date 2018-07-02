NBC12 Wake-up Roundup - July 2

Two suspects, whose images were captured by surveillance cameras, entered the store with bogus UPC stickers, according to the Powhatan County Sheriff’s Office.More >>
Here’s a quick look at your morning news.More >>
Get the latest forecast from the NBC12 First Alert Weather team.More >>
One person was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries after a crash along the Jefferson Davis Highway on Sunday.More >>
The Richmond Fire Department's Belle Isle Water Rescue team rescued two men in the James River after seeing they were "in distress." TMore >>
The puppy was treated with antivenom, his swelling has gone down and he is recovering well, according to his owner.More >>
A woman from western Australia was on vacation when she decided to hand feed a group of sharks while boating. She got an awful surprise.More >>
Idaho police have identified the suspect in a mass stabbing at a Boise apartment complex as a temporary resident who was recently asked to leave the complex.More >>
A downtown Dunkin' Donuts is receiving backlash after an employee told a homeless woman to "stop 'hangin' outside" the store.More >>
In lower Puna, a bizarre new normal has set in.More >>
Agents from the FBI have arrested an individual accused of planning a terrorist-style attack on July 4 in downtown Cleveland.More >>
People are dumping their pet alligators in the wilds of Pennsylvania, where the critters will likely die when winter comes around.More >>
Family members have confirmed that a man who went missing on the Mississippi River Friday was a student at Valdosta State University.More >>
Attendees of a rally in Huntsville got a scare when someone brought a firearm to the event.More >>
An American tourist died and several others were injured Sunday after the boat they were on caught fire in the Bahamas, CBS News reported.More >>
