NBC12 Wake-up Roundup - July 2

Here’s a quick look at your morning news:

What’s Going On?

This is when everybody wants to go out on the water, but be careful. Two men had to be rescued from the James River, and you don’t want that to happen to you.

One person died in a crash on I-64 involving three vehicles.

A dog was saved from a burning house in Colonial Heights.

A Thing to Know:

There were a few happy things that happened this weekend, including the CUTEST PUPPY EVER getting rescued after falling down a hole.

How’s the Weather?

UGH! Don’t ask. It’s July, and this will be the most July-ness you can get.

What Day is It?

Monday, July 2 – World UFO Day (but it’s probably just a heat-induced hallucination)

Say What?

There’s a white deer just chillin’ in people’s yards in Woodlake.

Did You See the Game?

#LABron James is going to be a Laker. Yay!

Adoptable Animal(s)

You wouldn’t be "Crazy" to tell your old dog to "Move it on Over" for these news dogs.

Final Thought:

"The Second Day of July 1776 will be the most memorable Epocha, in the History of America. . . . It ought to be solemnized with Pomp and Parade, with Shews, Games, Sports, Guns, Bells, Bonfires, and Illuminations from one End of this Continent to the other from this Time forward forever more." – John Adams

