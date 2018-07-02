Dude, Dell is going public again - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Dude, Dell is going public again

NEW YORK (AP) - Dell is going public again after a five-year sojourn as a privately held company.

As part of a $21.7 billion agreement announced Monday, the PC and data storage company is offering to exchange tracking stock for a new class of common shares.

The investment firm Silver Lake took Dell Technologies Inc. private in 2013. Founder and majority shareholder Michael Dell will hold on to his role as chairman and CEO, while Silver Lake will keep its minority stake.

Class V stockholders can choose $109 in cash for each share they hold, or 1.3665 shares of Class C common stock. The Class C shares will list on the New York Stock Exchange.

Subsidiary VMware will issue an $11 billion dividend, with $9 billion going to Dell.

The transaction needs shareholder approval.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • Science & technology newsMore>>

  • CEO Musk: Tesla hits weekly goal of making 5,000 Models 3s

    CEO Musk: Tesla hits weekly goal of making 5,000 Models 3s

    Sunday, July 1 2018 7:16 PM EDT2018-07-01 23:16:03 GMT
    Monday, July 2 2018 7:01 AM EDT2018-07-02 11:01:57 GMT
    CEO Musk: Tesla hits goal of producing 5,000 lower-priced Models 3s in a week.More >>
    CEO Musk: Tesla hits goal of producing 5,000 lower-priced Models 3s in a week.More >>

  • Dude, Dell is going public again

    Dude, Dell is going public again

    Monday, July 2 2018 6:51 AM EDT2018-07-02 10:51:22 GMT
    Monday, July 2 2018 7:01 AM EDT2018-07-02 11:01:55 GMT
    Dell, in a $21.7B deal, is going public again after a five-year sojourn as a privately held company.More >>
    Dell, in a $21.7B deal, is going public again after a five-year sojourn as a privately held company.More >>

  • Barbs for Bezos but Bill Gates largely admired in Seattle

    Barbs for Bezos but Bill Gates largely admired in Seattle

    Saturday, June 30 2018 12:54 PM EDT2018-06-30 16:54:02 GMT
    Monday, July 2 2018 6:56 AM EDT2018-07-02 10:56:37 GMT
    (AP Photo/Michel Euler, File). FILE - In this April 16, 2018, file photo, Bill Gates, Co-Chair of the Bill &amp; Melinda Gates Foundation, talks to the media after a meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron at the Elysee Palace in Paris. The Seatt...(AP Photo/Michel Euler, File). FILE - In this April 16, 2018, file photo, Bill Gates, Co-Chair of the Bill &amp; Melinda Gates Foundation, talks to the media after a meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron at the Elysee Palace in Paris. The Seatt...
    The Seattle region is home to the two richest men in America, but while Amazon's Jeff Bezos is blamed by some for rising rents and clogged city streets, Bill Gates is largely admired.More >>
    The Seattle region is home to the two richest men in America, but while Amazon's Jeff Bezos is blamed by some for rising rents and clogged city streets, Bill Gates is largely admired.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly