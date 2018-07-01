1 taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries after crash - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

1 taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries after crash

The crash caused the roadway to close. (Credit: NBC12) The crash caused the roadway to close. (Credit: NBC12)
CHESTERFIELD, VA (WWBT) -

One person was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries after a crash along the Jefferson Davis Highway on Sunday. 

Chesterfield County Police said a sedan was traveling northbound in the southbound lane when it was struck by an SUV turning left onto Dundas Road. 

The sedan hit another vehicle while it was sitting at a stop light. 

The passenger in the sedan was taken to the hospital for their injuries. There is no word on the extent of them. 

The crash happened just before 10:30 p.m., causing closures. 

 Police are investigating. 

Anyone with information should contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-066. 

