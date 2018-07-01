1 taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries after crash

The crash caused the roadway to close. (Credit: NBC12)

One person was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries after a crash along the Jefferson Davis Highway on Sunday.

Chesterfield County Police said a sedan was traveling northbound in the southbound lane when it was struck by an SUV turning left onto Dundas Road.

The sedan hit another vehicle while it was sitting at a stop light.

The passenger in the sedan was taken to the hospital for their injuries. There is no word on the extent of them.

The crash happened just before 10:30 p.m., causing closures.

Police are investigating.

Anyone with information should contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-066.