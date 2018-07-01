Appalachian League - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Appalachian League

By The Associated Press

At A Glance
All Times EDT
East Division
W L Pct. GB
Bluefield (Blue Jays) 10 2 .833 -
Princeton (Rays) 7 5 .583 3
Danville (Braves) 6 6 .500 4
Pulaski (Yankees) 5 7 .417 5
Burlington (Royals) 2 10 .167 8
West Division
W L Pct. GB
Kingsport (Mets) 7 4 .636 -
Elizabethton (Twins) 6 5 .545 1
Bristol (Pirates) 6 6 .500
Johnson City (Cardinals) 5 6 .455 2
Greeneville (Astros) 4 7 .364 3

Sunday's Games

Danville 3, Bristol 2, 10 innings

Pulaski 8, Kingsport 5

Princeton 8, Elizabethton 7

Greeneville 9, Johnson City 5

Bluefield 12, Burlington 2

Monday's Games

Pulaski at Kingsport, 6:30 p.m.

Bristol at Danville, 7 p.m.

Elizabethton at Princeton, 7 p.m.

Greeneville at Johnson City, 7 p.m.

Burlington at Bluefield, 7:05 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Pulaski at Kingsport, 6:30 p.m.

Elizabethton at Princeton, 7 p.m.

Greeneville at Johnson City, 7 p.m.

Bristol at Danville, 7 p.m.

Burlington at Bluefield, 7:05 p.m.

