Crews rescue 2 men in the James River

The Richmond Fire Department's Belle Isle Water Rescue team rescued two men in the James River after seeing they were "in distress." TMore >>
A church bus from Richmond crashed in Horry County, South Carolina, on Friday afternoon.More >>
Police are investigating after a fatal crash on I-64 involving four vehicles.More >>
Police are investigating a suspicious death in Chesterfield.More >>
Idaho police have identified the suspect in a mass stabbing at a Boise apartment complex as a temporary resident who was recently asked to leave the complex.More >>
Yahoo Sports and ESPN is reporting LeBron James is signing with the Los Angeles Lakers.More >>
A downtown Dunkin' Donuts is receiving backlash after an employee told a homeless woman to "stop 'hangin' outside" the store.More >>
It was announced Sunday night LeBron James would be leaving Cleveland and join the Los Angeles Lakers.More >>
Attendees of a rally in Huntsville got a scare when someone brought a firearm to the event.More >>
