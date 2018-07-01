Crews rescue 2 men in the James River

Crews rescued two men in the James River. (Source: NBC12)

The Richmond Fire Department's Belle Isle Water Rescue team rescued two men in the James River after seeing they were "in distress."

The team noticed the two about 100 yards from shore while conducting their rounds.

Crews quickly deployed and were able to safely bring them ashore.

One man had some minor injuries and was being checked by a medical team on scene.

Copyright 2018 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12