Indiana police say they seized 'Trump-shaped ecstasy pills' - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Indiana police say they seized 'Trump-shaped ecstasy pills'

PERU, Ind. (AP) - Some drug traffickers appear to be using President Donald Trump's image to brand their illegal wares.

An Indiana State Police news release about 129 arrests in a series of drug busts in northern Indiana includes a photo of what police describe as "Trump-shaped ecstasy pills."

They are orange and stamped with a face. On the back are the words "great again," an apparent reference to Trump's campaign slogan, "Make America Great Again."

Traffickers sometimes produce uniquely shaped or colored drugs as a marketing technique to encourage buyers to return for more.

Friday's release doesn't provide details, including how many of the pills were seized.

The six-day operation in June involved traffic stops by state and city police, as well as sheriff's departments. LSD, cocaine and other drugs were also seized.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

