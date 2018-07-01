Indiana police say they seized 'Trump-shaped ecstasy pills'

PERU, Ind. (AP) - Some drug traffickers appear to be using President Donald Trump's image to brand their illegal wares.
An Indiana State Police news release about 129 arrests in a series of drug busts in northern Indiana includes a photo of what police describe as "Trump-shaped ecstasy pills."
They are orange and stamped with a face. On the back are the words "great again," an apparent reference to Trump's campaign slogan, "Make America Great Again."
Traffickers sometimes produce uniquely shaped or colored drugs as a marketing technique to encourage buyers to return for more.
Friday's release doesn't provide details, including how many of the pills were seized.
The six-day operation in June involved traffic stops by state and city police, as well as sheriff's departments. LSD, cocaine and other drugs were also seized.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
The 'Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom' dinosaurs are ruling the box office for the second weekend in a row.More >>
The 'Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom' dinosaurs are ruling the box office for the second weekend in a row.More >>
A Guatemalan family learns a bitter lesson about U.S. immigration policy, which has grown harsher under President Donald Trump. A woman and her husband came with their two children to escape what they said were threats at home. Now, they are scattered.More >>
A Guatemalan family learns a bitter lesson about U.S. immigration policy, which has grown harsher under President Donald Trump. A woman and her husband came with their two children to escape what they said were threats at home. Now, they are scattered.More >>
Court confirmation process likely to follow Gorsuch playbookMore >>
Court confirmation process likely to follow Gorsuch playbookMore >>
Five people have been killed and others gravely wounded in a shooting at a newspaper office in Annapolis, MarylandMore >>
Five people have been killed and others gravely wounded in a shooting at a newspaper office in Annapolis, MarylandMore >>
A more conservative Supreme court may be more willing to chip away at abortion rights. But overturning Roe v. Wade seems unlikely.More >>
A more conservative Supreme court may be more willing to chip away at abortion rights. But overturning Roe v. Wade seems unlikely.More >>
First lady Melania Trump has arrived in Phoenix _ the second stop of her trip to ArizonaMore >>
First lady Melania Trump has arrived in Phoenix _ the second stop of her trip to ArizonaMore >>
All sides are mobilizing in response to Supreme Court Justice Anthony Kennedy's retirement, promising a momentous confirmation battleMore >>
All sides are mobilizing in response to Supreme Court Justice Anthony Kennedy's retirement, promising a momentous confirmation battleMore >>
A Florida police officer loading up his vehicle got quite a shock when lightning struck in the parking lot behind himMore >>
A Florida police officer loading up his vehicle got quite a shock when lightning struck in the parking lot behind himMore >>
Stunning defeat in NYC emboldens liberals nationwide as Dems search for new identityMore >>
Stunning defeat in NYC emboldens liberals nationwide as Dems search for new identityMore >>
The Republican-led House has rejected a far-ranging immigration bill despite its eleventh-hour endorsement by President Donald TrumpMore >>
The Republican-led House has rejected a far-ranging immigration bill despite its eleventh-hour endorsement by President Donald TrumpMore >>
Trump softens trade stance toward China and raises optimismMore >>
Trump softens trade stance toward China and raises optimismMore >>