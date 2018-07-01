Molinari in a record runaway at final Quicken Loans National - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Molinari in a record runaway at final Quicken Loans National

(AP Photo/Nick Wass). Francesco Molinari, of Italy, watches his tee shot on the eighth tee during the final round of the Quicken Loans National golf tournament, Sunday, July 1, 2018, in Potomac, Md. (AP Photo/Nick Wass). Francesco Molinari, of Italy, watches his tee shot on the eighth tee during the final round of the Quicken Loans National golf tournament, Sunday, July 1, 2018, in Potomac, Md.
(AP Photo/Nick Wass). Francesco Molinari, right, of Italy, towels off on the eighth tee box during the final round of the Quicken Loans National golf tournament, Sunday, July 1, 2018, in Potomac, Md. (AP Photo/Nick Wass). Francesco Molinari, right, of Italy, towels off on the eighth tee box during the final round of the Quicken Loans National golf tournament, Sunday, July 1, 2018, in Potomac, Md.
(AP Photo/Nick Wass). Tiger Woods hits from the seventh fairway during the final round of the Quicken Loans National golf tournament, Sunday, July 1, 2018, in Potomac, Md. (AP Photo/Nick Wass). Tiger Woods hits from the seventh fairway during the final round of the Quicken Loans National golf tournament, Sunday, July 1, 2018, in Potomac, Md.
(AP Photo/Nick Wass). Tiger Woods reacts as he walks on the sixth hole during the final round of the Quicken Loans National golf tournament, Sunday, July 1, 2018, in Potomac, Md. (AP Photo/Nick Wass). Tiger Woods reacts as he walks on the sixth hole during the final round of the Quicken Loans National golf tournament, Sunday, July 1, 2018, in Potomac, Md.
(AP Photo/Nick Wass). Tiger Woods makes his way to the sixth tee during the final round of the Quicken Loans National golf tournament, Sunday, July 1, 2018, in Potomac, Md. (AP Photo/Nick Wass). Tiger Woods makes his way to the sixth tee during the final round of the Quicken Loans National golf tournament, Sunday, July 1, 2018, in Potomac, Md.

By DOUG FERGUSON
AP Golf Writer

POTOMAC, Md. (AP) - Francesco Molinari delivered a record performance to win the final edition of the Quicken Loans National.

Molinari holed a 50-foot eagle putt to start the back nine, and he never stopped until he turned the final round into a runaway at the TPC Potomac at Avenel Farm. The Italian closed with an 8-under 62 for an eight-shot victory, matching the largest margin this year on the PGA Tour.

Tiger Woods shot 66 and tied for fourth, his best finish in three months, though he never got closer than four shots.

Molinari skipped the French Open this week to improve his position in the FedEx Cup on the PGA Tour, and it proved to be the right move.

Ryan Armour finished second, earning one of four spots to the British Open.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • Entertainment newsMore>>

  • Peter Firmin, artist behind 'Bagpuss,' other UK shows, dies

    Peter Firmin, artist behind 'Bagpuss,' other UK shows, dies

    Sunday, July 1 2018 12:09 PM EDT2018-07-01 16:09:00 GMT
    Sunday, July 1 2018 6:25 PM EDT2018-07-01 22:25:25 GMT
    (Toby Melville/PA FILE via AP). FILE - In this file photo dated July 5, 1999, Peter Firmin, creator of the children's stop-motion television series The Clangers, who has died at the age of 89, according to a statement from the show's production company...(Toby Melville/PA FILE via AP). FILE - In this file photo dated July 5, 1999, Peter Firmin, creator of the children's stop-motion television series The Clangers, who has died at the age of 89, according to a statement from the show's production company...
    Peter Firmin, the co-creator of the classic British children's programs "Clangers," "Bagpuss," and "The Basil Brush Show," has died.More >>
    Peter Firmin, the co-creator of the classic British children's programs "Clangers," "Bagpuss," and "The Basil Brush Show," has died.More >>

  • 'Jurassic World 2' takes No. 1 again

    'Jurassic World 2' takes No. 1 again

    Sunday, July 1 2018 12:03 PM EDT2018-07-01 16:03:13 GMT
    Sunday, July 1 2018 6:20 PM EDT2018-07-01 22:20:38 GMT
    (Universal Pictures via AP). This image released by Universal Pictures shows a scene from the upcoming "Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom."(Universal Pictures via AP). This image released by Universal Pictures shows a scene from the upcoming "Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom."

    The 'Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom' dinosaurs are ruling the box office for the second weekend in a row.

    More >>

    The 'Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom' dinosaurs are ruling the box office for the second weekend in a row.

    More >>

  • Drake's 'Scorpion' stings streaming competition

    Drake's 'Scorpion' stings streaming competition

    Saturday, June 30 2018 1:34 PM EDT2018-06-30 17:34:59 GMT
    Sunday, July 1 2018 5:35 PM EDT2018-07-01 21:35:48 GMT
    Drake's "Scorpion" sets record for most one-day streams for an album on Apple Music.More >>
    Drake's "Scorpion" sets record for most one-day streams for an album on Apple Music.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly