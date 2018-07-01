Molinari in a record runaway at final Quicken Loans National

By DOUG FERGUSON
AP Golf Writer
POTOMAC, Md. (AP) - Francesco Molinari delivered a record performance to win the final edition of the Quicken Loans National.
Molinari holed a 50-foot eagle putt to start the back nine, and he never stopped until he turned the final round into a runaway at the TPC Potomac at Avenel Farm. The Italian closed with an 8-under 62 for an eight-shot victory, matching the largest margin this year on the PGA Tour.
Tiger Woods shot 66 and tied for fourth, his best finish in three months, though he never got closer than four shots.
Molinari skipped the French Open this week to improve his position in the FedEx Cup on the PGA Tour, and it proved to be the right move.
Ryan Armour finished second, earning one of four spots to the British Open.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
