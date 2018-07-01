Here's what happened this weekend to make you smile

Well, another weekend has come to an end... BUT that doesn't mean the fun has to end just yet! With the 4th of July coming up, maybe you have a long weekend or at least an extra day off during the week (which is definitely something to smile about).

Zip! Bang! BOOM!

Speaking of that time off for the 4th of July, there's plenty of different ways you can spend it around RVA. Check out all of the fireworks and different events happening around the area.

It's Feelin' Hot, Hot, Hot!

We're going to need a portable air conditioner, do they make those? Because If you thought temperatures were hot this weekend, just wait until tomorrow!

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: The heat intensifies on Sunday and Monday

WEDDING CRASHER:

But we'll tell you what's maybe not so hot - Adam Sandler and his mustache.

Either way, what he did is something we all wish would happen to us.

How would you like to have Adam Sandler show up at your wedding? Because he did at this couple's wedding. The extra bonus to this, though? He's wearing a VCU shirt! GO RAMS!

Photo of the Weekend:

The city we all know and love! Check out this gorgeous view of RVA from the Potterfield Bridge that was taken earlier this week. Thanks for sharing this skyline with us, Bill Draper!

Reunited and It Feels So Good!

Grab a box of tissues for this next one! This past week a Marine Corps veteran reunited with his military dog after years of fighting overseas and a stateside battle with cancer. This is something so sweet, you have to see it for yourself.

Thank you both for your service!

I Need a Hero:

And that's exactly what a dog in Colonial Heights got over the weekend - expect this pup had several heroes.

The Colonial Heights Fire Department rescued a dog that was trapped inside a burning home early Saturday morning and quickly got him to the vet.

But that wasn't the only pup saved.

People all across America were watching rescue efforts after a deaf puppy fell into a 50-foot hole in Alabama. The pup, named Toffee, was trapped for 31 hours, but thankfully this story had a happy ending!

Virginia is for Lovers!

The internet began trolling the Bachelorette's decision to come to Richmond this season. While people had a lot to say about it, NBC12's Andrew Freiden had a lot to say back to them, as well. If you're looking for a good laugh, check out what Andrew's been up to on Twitter.

LOL stands for Land of Love here in Richmond “kelsm” so yes The bachelorette came here instead of your dumpy hometown

#sexyRVA https://t.co/WkTzgugBR4 — Andrew Freiden (@AndrewNBC12) June 26, 2018

Because Virginia is for lovers, Claire.

And Richmond is widely known as the city that has the most attractive people in North America. https://t.co/h17KvkAdyY — Andrew Freiden (@AndrewNBC12) June 26, 2018

HEY JOSH #Rva is ?? and many people are saying it’s way more romantic than your town. https://t.co/JOJfMArPx3 — Andrew Freiden (@AndrewNBC12) June 26, 2018

In the Jungle, the Mighty Jungle:

You can now see the three white lion cubs at the Metro Richmond Zoo! They're usually out in the mornings, so if you're planning on making a trip anytime soon - get there early!

Final Thought:

"Never put off until tomorrow what you can do the day after tomorrow." - Mark Twain

Have a safe and happy 4th of July!

