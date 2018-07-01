Ecstatic Russians pour onto the streets after WCup win - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Ecstatic Russians pour onto the streets after WCup win

(AP Photo/Francisco Seco). People wave Russian flags on the Krymsky Bridge to passengers aboard a ferry on the Moskva river in Moscow, Russia, Sunday, July 1, 2018. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco). People wave Russian flags on the Krymsky Bridge to passengers aboard a ferry on the Moskva river in Moscow, Russia, Sunday, July 1, 2018.
(AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell). Football fans watching on a smartphone as they wait at baggage claim celebrate as Russia defeats Spain in a penalty shoot-out in their round of 16 match at the 2018 soccer World Cup, at the airport in Rostov-on-Don, Russia... (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell). Football fans watching on a smartphone as they wait at baggage claim celebrate as Russia defeats Spain in a penalty shoot-out in their round of 16 match at the 2018 soccer World Cup, at the airport in Rostov-on-Don, Russia...

MOSCOW (AP) - Most Russian fans just hoped that this World Cup team would not embarrass itself at a home tournament. Now they are ecstatically flooding the streets to celebrate a massive upset with hopes for more.

Russians partied loudly in the center of Moscow Sunday night after their team beat Spain to reach the quarterfinals of the World Cup for the first time since the Soviet era.

Even those who lost money on the game were cheering.

"I'm proud to be Russian and I'm proud to be at this celebration," said Nikolai, who didn't give his surname. "I will tell my grandchildren and my children that I was here, that we beat Spain, and I'm proud of this. It will always be in my heart."

Fans climbed lampposts to cheer and some wore false mustaches in imitation of coach Stanislav Cherchesov. One said he'd bet 1,000 rubles ($16) on Spain but was happy to lose.

The celebrations crossed political divides too.

"YEEEEESSS! We need to announce a series of protests demanding (goalkeeper Igor) Akinfeev is made a Hero of Russia," wrote opposition leader Alexei Navalny, who has spent numerous stretches in detention over his involvement in protests against president Vladimir Putin's government.

One of Navalny's campaign staff, Ruslan Shaveddinov, messaged that everyone should head out onto the streets to celebrate, adding a hashtag which translated to "for a tweet like this you can get (sentenced to) 30 days."

Russia's usually strict laws against unsanctioned public gatherings have been effectively suspended for World Cup celebrations, with Nikolskaya Street in central Moscow transformed into an around-the-clock space for fans to party. Police there turn a blind eye to drinking on the street, which would usually attract a fine.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • Entertainment newsMore>>

  • Givenchy homage headlines first day of Paris couture week

    Givenchy homage headlines first day of Paris couture week

    Sunday, July 1 2018 4:34 PM EDT2018-07-01 20:34:54 GMT
    Sunday, July 1 2018 5:10 PM EDT2018-07-01 21:10:51 GMT
    Givenchy's Clare Waight Keller went back to the storied house's roots in Paris for Sunday's moving couture homage to house-founder Hubert de Givenchy, who died earlier this year.More >>
    Givenchy's Clare Waight Keller went back to the storied house's roots in Paris for Sunday's moving couture homage to house-founder Hubert de Givenchy, who died earlier this year.More >>

  • 'Jurassic World 2' takes No. 1 again

    'Jurassic World 2' takes No. 1 again

    Sunday, July 1 2018 12:03 PM EDT2018-07-01 16:03:13 GMT
    Sunday, July 1 2018 4:55 PM EDT2018-07-01 20:55:53 GMT
    (Universal Pictures via AP). This image released by Universal Pictures shows a scene from the upcoming "Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom."(Universal Pictures via AP). This image released by Universal Pictures shows a scene from the upcoming "Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom."

    The 'Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom' dinosaurs are ruling the box office for the second weekend in a row.

    More >>

    The 'Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom' dinosaurs are ruling the box office for the second weekend in a row.

    More >>

  • Peter Firmin, artist behind 'Bagpuss,' other UK shows, dies

    Peter Firmin, artist behind 'Bagpuss,' other UK shows, dies

    Sunday, July 1 2018 12:09 PM EDT2018-07-01 16:09:00 GMT
    Sunday, July 1 2018 4:55 PM EDT2018-07-01 20:55:48 GMT
    (Toby Melville/PA FILE via AP). FILE - In this file photo dated July 5, 1999, Peter Firmin, creator of the children's stop-motion television series The Clangers, who has died at the age of 89, according to a statement from the show's production company...(Toby Melville/PA FILE via AP). FILE - In this file photo dated July 5, 1999, Peter Firmin, creator of the children's stop-motion television series The Clangers, who has died at the age of 89, according to a statement from the show's production company...
    Peter Firmin, the co-creator of the classic British children's programs "Clangers," "Bagpuss," and "The Basil Brush Show," has died.More >>
    Peter Firmin, the co-creator of the classic British children's programs "Clangers," "Bagpuss," and "The Basil Brush Show," has died.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly