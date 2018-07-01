Police arrest suspect in shooting, victim med-flighted

Petersburg police are on the scene of a shooting. (Source: Petersburg Police)

Police have arrested a suspect in a shooting that led to the victim being flown to the hospital.

The suspect, 18 -year-old Keniard Deonta-Sarcez Watson. is charged with malicious wounding, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, and discharging a firearm into an occupied dwelling.

Police were called to the 1200 block of Halifax Street on Sunday around 12:11 p.m. for a report of a person shot. They found the victim with multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to VCU Medical Center by helicopter.

Anyone with information about the shooting should call Crime Solvers at 804-861-1212.

