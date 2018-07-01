Man med-flighted after shooting in Petersburg

One man is being med-flighted after a shooting in Petersburg.
Officials said police were called to the 1200 block of Halifax on Sunday.
There is no word on the extent of the victim's injuries.
No additional details were immediately available.
Copyright 2018 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.
5710 Midlothian Turnpike
Richmond, VA 23225
(804) 230-1212
publicfile@nbc12.com
(804) 230-1212EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.