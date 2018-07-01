Man med-flighted after shooting in Petersburg - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Man med-flighted after shooting in Petersburg

PETERSBURG, VA (WWBT) -

One man is being med-flighted after a shooting in Petersburg. 

Officials said police were called to the 1200 block of Halifax on Sunday. 

There is no word on the extent of the victim's injuries. 

No additional details were immediately available.

