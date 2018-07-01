The Latest: Earnhardt set for first NASCAR Cup broadcast - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

The Latest: Earnhardt set for first NASCAR Cup broadcast

(AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh). Drivers start the NASCAR Xfinity Series auto race at Chicagoland Speedway in Joliet, Ill., Saturday, June 30, 2018. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh). Drivers start the NASCAR Xfinity Series auto race at Chicagoland Speedway in Joliet, Ill., Saturday, June 30, 2018.

JOLIET, Ill. (AP) - The Latest on the NASCAR Cup Series race at Chicagoland Speedway (all times local):

1:05 p.m.

Dale Earnhardt Jr. is set for his first NASCAR Cup Series broadcast, and Junior Nation is ready.

A steady stream of fans stopped at the NBC Sports set before the race at Chicagoland Speedway. One man yelled "Go get 'em Dale!" as Earnhardt fulfilled his TV duties.

Earnhardt, a two-time Daytona 500 champion, retired at the end of last season and won his 15th straight most popular driver award.

___

11:05 a.m.

Extreme heat is a concern again as NASCAR closes out its annual weekend at Chicagoland Speedway.

Rain could become a factor, too.

There are scattered thunderstorms in the forecast for the NASCAR Cup Series race on Sunday afternoon. Paul Menard is set to start from the pole, and Martin Truex Jr. is going for his third consecutive victory at Chicagoland Speedway.

Temperatures were in the 90s for the Xfinity race on Saturday, and it reached well into triple digits inside the cars. Drivers put bags of ice in their suits and splashed cold water on their faces during pit stops.

___

More AP auto racing: https://racing.ap.org

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

